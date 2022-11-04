Geospatial Imagery Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Role of Geospatial Data in Disaster Management Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Solution, and Country - Analysis and Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global geospatial imagery analytics market is estimated to reach $32.78 billion in 2032 from $24.25 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 2.90% during the forecast period 2022-2032. Geospatial imagery analytics companies have witnessed a significant demand for applications such as disaster management, agriculture, cartography, and natural resources survey.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Geospatial data analytics has a long history since it started in the 1960s and was first used by Canada to use geographic information systems (GIS) to create a map-based inventory of natural resources. The first automated process of collecting geospatial data was developed by collaborating with IBM programmers for Canadian territory.

Today, the geospatial analytics market has changed significantly, and geospatial analytics has diverse applications. It is used for data collection, understanding the relationship between multiple data sources to analyze the trend, and accurate predictions. Geospatial analytics has spread over various applications such as weather monitoring, surveillance, urban planning, and disaster management. Geospatial imagery analytics have depended more on imagery from multiple sources, such as satellites, aerial vehicles, and aircraft.

Furthermore, the rise in the deployment of small satellites for Earth observation in low Earth orbit (LEO) has generated demand in the geospatial analytics market. The small satellites have made the imagery data more accessible and cost-effective. So, the users are dealing with a large influx of data, raising the demand for geospatial analytics. For instance, in January 2022, Planet Labs PBC, an Earth-imaging company, launched 44 SuperDove satellites onboard Space X's Falcon 9 rocket.

Impact

The increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for geospatial data analytics platforms has placed a high demand for the geospatial imagery market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising in small-satellite deployment provides high-resolution, low-cost, and quick imagery delivery.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Aviation

Maritime

Agriculture and Forestry

Sustainability and Natural Resource Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Energy

Logistics/Shipping

Defense

Civil Government

Construction and Infrastructure Development

Healthcare

Surveying/Cartography

Disaster Management

Business Intelligence

Finance and Insurance

Mining

Segmentation 2: by Solution

Data Acquisition

Data Processing

Analytics

Integrated Delivery Platform

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - the Middle East and Africa and Latin America

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global geospatial imagery analytics market:

Increasing Need for Data-Driven Decision Making

Increasing Threat Perception Related to Natural Disasters (Impact of Climate Change)

Following are the challenges for the global geospatial imagery analytics market:

Presence of Legacy Systems Delaying Integration with Next-Gen Solutions

Lack of Mutual Sharing of Data Across Regional Stakeholders

Following are the opportunities for the global geospatial imagery analytics market:

Cheaper Geospatial Solutions for Small and Medium Enterprises

Agriculture Sector Tackling Climate Change

Increasing Role of Geospatial Data in Disaster Management

Key Market Players

BlackSky Technology Inc.

Capella Space

Descartes Labs, Inc. (Antarctica Capital, LLC)

EagleView Technologies, Inc.

Esri

GHGSat Inc.

KSAT

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

MDA Ltd.

Planet Labs PBC

Satellogic

Spire Global, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

VETRO, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Product

4 Region

5 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

