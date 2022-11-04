Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: Trailer OEMs Incorporate Telematics as Standard, Boosting Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.

Tracking devices for trailers and cargo containers are permanently or temporarily installed on the unit while general cargo tracking devices are typically placed with the cargo during transport. Access to real-time data on the location and status of trailers and cargo containers enables the various stakeholders in the supply chain to make better-informed decisions, increase asset utilization, save costs and reduce the environmental impact.

The number of active tracking devices deployed for cargo loading units including trailers, intermodal containers, rail freight wagons, air cargo containers, cargo boxes, and pallets reached 11.1 million worldwide in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4 percent, this number is expected to reach 33.1 million by 2026. In terms of installed units, trailer telematics is today the most developed market, followed by tracking devices for general cargo applications and intermodal containers. The total market value for trailer and cargo container tracking solutions reached an estimated € 1.5 billion in 2021. Growing at a CAGR of 14.1 percent, the total market size is forecasted to reach € 2.9 billion in 2026.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the real-time cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major cargo tracking initiatives from the EU and the US. Updated profiles of 109 cargo container tracking solution providers. Detailed forecasts by market vertical lasting until 2026.

The latest trends on the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air cargo container, cargo box, and pallet tracking.

The report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of trailer and cargo container tracking solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

What impact will international regulations and security initiatives have on the market?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of cargo tracking devices?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities in this market?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the cargo telematics industry evolve?

What are the future trends in this market?

Future Industry Trends

Trailer OEMs Incorporate Telematics as Standard

The TPMS Mandate in the EU is Expected to Drive Adoption of Trailer Telematics

Advanced Tracking Solutions Increase the Value for Logistics Providers

Oe Trailer Suppliers Enable Smart Trailer Solutions

Individual Cargo Tracking Solutions Increase Supply Chain Visibility

Solutions for Refrigerated Cargo Lead the Tracking Market

New LPWA Networking Technologies Increasingly Used for Cargo Tracking

2G/3G Sunset Creates Opportunities for Tracking Solution Providers

Rail Freight Wagon Tracking - a Potential High Growth Market

Big Shift in the Intermodal Container Tracking Industry

Key Topics Covered:





1. Global Freight Transport Overview

2. Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Solutions

3. Market Forecasts and Trends

4. OEM Products and Strategies

5. Vendor Profiles and Strategies

Companies Mentioned





Adapt Ideations

AddSecure

Agheera

Amsted Rail

ArrowSpot

AT&T

Axscend (SAF-Holland)

Ayantra

BeWhere

BlackBerry

Bosch

CalAmp

CargoGuard

Cargomon Systems

Clarience Technologies

CLS Group

Cognid Telematik

Contguard

Controlant

Cooltrax

DeltaTrak

Digi International

Digital Communications Technologies

DOT Telematik

Drov Technologies

Emerson

Envotech

EROAD

Fleet Complete

Fleetilla

Flyu (Groupe ZeKat)

Frigga (Dewav Electronic Technology)

Geoforce

Globalstar

Globe Tracker

Hanhaa

Honeywell

Idem Telematics (BPW)

Intelyt

Intermodal Telematics

Kirsen Global Security

Kizy Tracking

KPN

Lat-Lon (Geotab)

Loginno Logistic Innovation

Maersk

MECOMO

MiX Telematics

Mobilogix (Telit)

Net Feasa

Next (Traxens)

Nexxiot

Omnitracs (Solera)

OnAsset Intelligence

ORBCOMM

Ovinto

Pallet Alliance

Phillips Industries

Powerfleet

PSolutions

Queclink Wireless Solutions

RM

Roambee

RSAE Labs

Samsara

Satlock

SAVVY Telematic Systems

SecureSystem

Sendum Wireless

Sensata

Sensitech (Carrier)

Sensolus

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uvmmu