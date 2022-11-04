New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Isosorbide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360865/?utm_source=GNW



The global isosorbide market size is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030, as per the report., expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by favorable regulatory policies promoting the use of bio-based products, coupled with high consumer awareness regarding the toxicity of synthetic products.



The global market is established with major applications in bio-based thermoplastics products.The product derivatives are used in polymers, plasticizers, solvents, and medicines.



Isosorbide dinitrate, one of the derivatives of the product, is widely consumed for angina medication. Continuous research and development activities in the industry are expected to enhance the polymer applications of the products.



The product is commercially available mainly in two grades, namely polymer grade and technical grade.Polymer grade is majorly consumed for polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polyurethane.



Technical grade is classified as dimethyl isosorbide, isosorbide diester, isosorbide dinitrate, and isosorbide mononitrate.These derivatives of the product find major applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic and personal care sectors.



PEIT emerged as the leading application segment in 2021 owing to the growing demand for bio-based PET.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2021. Factors such as the availability of bio-feedstock, adoption of novel bio-based value chains, government policies, and business sustainability programs are expected to influence the demand for plant-based products in the region.



The dynamics of the global market are impacted by multiple factors such as increasing focus on a high-quality product depending on its applications in emerging markets and increasing legislation concerning the sustainability of chemicals. Moreover, sustainability has emerged as one of the prominent trends among manufacturers as it positively impacts their brand image among well-aware consumers across developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK.



• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is attributed to the easy availability of raw materials, cheap labor, and the expansion of end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, nutraceutical, and cosmetics in the region

• The additives end-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the increasing demand for bio-based fuel additives, along with growing concerns over reducing the toxic impact of synthetic chemicals

• In 2021, the resins and polymers end-use segment held the largest share of over 50.0% in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the increasing significance of the product in the bio-refining industry for the development of novel bio-based polymers and resins

• In terms of revenue, the polyethylene isosorbide terephthalate (PEIT) application segment accounted for the largest share of over 25.0% in 2021. This is attributed to the mounting consumption of the product in thermoplastics and packaging applications such as hot fill containers, jars, and bottles

• France-based Roquette Frères has been investing heavily in developing and commercializing the product on a large scale. The company has also tied up with Mitsubishi Chemicals to manufacture polycarbonate using isosorbide

