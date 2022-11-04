Applied Blockchain Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation datacenters that provide power to blockchain infrastructure and support High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced its participation in Cantor Fitzgerald Crypto & Disruptive Finance Conference, Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event and Craig-Hallum’s 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference.



Cantor Fitzgerald Crypto & Disruptive Finance Conference

The Cantor Fitzgerald Crypto & Disruptive Finance Conference is being held in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event

Roth’s 11th Annual Technology Event is being held at The Yale Club in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The invitation-only conference provides investors the opportunity to meet with executive management teams of public and private companies in the technology sector. The conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings.

Craig-Hallum’s 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference

Craig-Hallum’s 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference is being held in New York, New York on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide low-cost digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gatewayir.com