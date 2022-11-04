Aligos Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data for its Capsid Assembly Modulator, ALG-000184, at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, will deliver a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting® (November 4-8, 2022), hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The poster highlights clinical data for its small molecule capsid assembly modulator-empty capsid (CAM-E) drug candidate, ALG-000184, which is in development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The poster includes the following key results from the ongoing Phase 1 study ALG-000184-201 (NCT04536337) in HBeAg-positive CHB cohorts that received 28 daily oral doses of ALG-000184 at either the 100 mg or 300 mg dose levels:

ALG-000184 reduced hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels in a subset of HBeAg-positive subjects Among 7 subjects with evaluable HBsAg data who were treated with 300 mg ALG-000184, 3 subjects experienced reductions in HBsAg levels of 0.2-0.8 log 10 IU/mL One subject in the 100 mg ALG-000184 cohort experienced a reduction in HBsAg levels of 0.5 log 10 IU/mL

Rapid and profound reductions in hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA and RNA were observed in all subjects HBV DNA mean decline: 4.2 (100 mg), 4.0 log 10 IU/mL (300 mg) HBV RNA mean decline: 3.1 (100 mg), 2.6 log 10 copies/mL (300 mg)



“We are excited about these preliminary data on the most advanced candidate in Aligos’ CHB portfolio,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Aligos. “While this dataset is small and needs to be confirmed, the observed reductions in viral surface antigen over such a short duration with an oral treatment have not been seen before. Combined with the potent reductions in HBV DNA and RNA, these new data indicate that ALG-000184 may have best-in-class antiviral properties. Based on these data, we have initiated additional cohorts in this study to confirm these observations and explore the impact of treatment for up to 48 weeks on HBsAg levels.”

“The HBsAg-lowering effects of ALG-000184 over this short dosing period are unprecedented for CAMs and therefore very exciting,” said Ed Gane, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland and an Investigator in the study. “If this decline in HBsAg levels continues during longer durations of therapy, then oral CAM-E drugs could become an important component of a combination regimen that can achieve functional cure.“

Aligos’ poster presentations at The Liver Meeting collectively highlight new data from the company’s drug candidates targeting chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and are available on the Aligos website at Scientific Presentations & Conferences.

Poster details

Title: Safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and antiviral activity of the capsid assembly modulator (CAM) ALG-000184 in subjects with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B (CHB)

Poster Number: 1329

Abstract Number: 33693

Presenter: Jinlin Hou, M.D., Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

