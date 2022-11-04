New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform Type, By Device, By Indication, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360876/?utm_source=GNW



Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Growth & Trends



The global lifestyle diseases apps market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030 owing to factors including rising public awareness regarding the advantages of smart wearable devices and growing disposable incomes, specifically among middle-class consumers. The growing adoption of smartphones worldwide is likely to influence the adoption of fitness applications across users of all income levels.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift from conventional fitness centers and classes to online sites and mobile applications.In addition, the rising demand for online training and at-home workout sessions has increased the use of lifestyle management mobile applications, supporting the market expansion.



As per an article published by the World Economic Forum, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the installations of fitness and health mobile applications surged by 46% across the world as a result of the impact of the lockdown.



The rise of lifestyle diseases is expected to encourage the use of mobile health apps for self-care and symptom management. Furthermore, the rising preference for the long-term subscription of fitness mobile applications by users is one of the primary components likely to further drive the market over time.



Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Report Highlights

• Based on platform type, the android segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. It is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 owing to the affordability and convenience of the android based apps

• Based on devices, the smartphone segment held the largest share of over 50.0% in 2021 owing to the evolving innovations in the virtual fitness industry. The exponential rise in the adoption of smartphones is driving the market for lifestyle management apps

• Based on indication, the obesity segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021 due to the growing adoption of lifestyle apps to manage the sedentary nature of various work forms with the help of services offered by the apps

• The mental health segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising incidence rate of mental disorders, along with the rising number of people seeking out help for mental health challenges

• In 2021, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% due to widespread smartphone usage, rising concern over health and wellness, and the accessibility to various lifestyle diseases apps

• In November 2019, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced the acquisition of USD 2.2 billion, making health and fitness more accessible to many individuals

