Global Turbo Trainer Market Report to 2028 - Growing Popularity of Indoor Cycling Presents Opportunities

The turbo trainers market is expected to grow from US$ 248.17 million in 2022 to US$ 311.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028.



The growth of the turbo trainers market is driven by the growing popularity and participation in cycling sport. Different types of turbo trainers offered by market players include direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, etc. Regular trainers are static devices that provide resistance to replicate the feeling of riding on roads. There is a high demand for regular trainers as they are affordable, and provide smooth and silent rides.

They are an effective option for fitness enthusiasts living in unpredictable climate conditions. Direct drive turbo trainers and wheel-on turbo trainers are among the major types of regular trainers. In direct drive turbo trainers, the rear wheel is removed, and the bike is connected to it via a standard cassette.

These are heavier and more expensive than wheel-on trainers. They generally offer a smooth and quiet ride, with many having built-in power meters that measure the level of exertion. In the case of wheel-on turbo trainers, the rear wheel of the bike stays on, set up against a roller. Wheel-on turbo trainers tend to be lighter, more portable, and cheaper than direct-drive trainers. They also tend to have an A-shaped frame that can be easily folded.



The North America turbo trainers market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. With heavy investments by manufacturers and the rise in government initiatives for encouraging cycling sport, this regional market is expected to grow notably in the coming years. Additionally, a surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyles, and an increase in awareness about better health favor the turbo trainers market. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the introduction of machine learning applications are enabling real-life experience in various smart turbo trainers, which is likely to extend profitable opportunities for market players in the region.



People prefer to exercise with home fitness equipment such as turbo trainers that enables them to have flexible body workout sessions from the comfort of their living spaces. According to the survey data presented by Beachbody Company, 85% of respondents from the US agreed that they find at-home workouts more convenient and accessible than gym workouts. Further, 90% of adults in the US who exercise describe their at-home workouts as effective, and a majority (54%) say it has been highly effective.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Turbo Trainers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis: Turbo Trainers Market

4.2.1 PEST Analysis: North America Turbo Trainers Market

4.2.2 PEST Analysis: Europe Turbo Trainers Market

4.2.3 PEST Analysis: Asia Pacific Turbo Trainers Market

4.2.4 PEST Analysis: Middle East & Africa Turbo Trainers Market

4.2.5 PEST Analysis: South & Central America Turbo Trainers Market

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Turbo Trainers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapidly Flourishing Fitness Industry

5.1.2 Increased Demand for Smart Turbo Trainers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment Requirements and Maintenance Costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Indoor Cycling

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Wide Range of Technologically Advanced Turbo Trainer Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Turbo Trainers - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Turbo Trainers Market Overview

6.2 Turbo Trainers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Turbo Trainers Market, By Product Type (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Regular Trainers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Regular Trainers: Turbo Trainers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 Smart Trainers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Smart Trainers: Turbo Trainers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



8. Turbo Trainers Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Turbo Trainers Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Specialty Stores: Turbo Trainers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Online Retail

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Online Retail: Turbo Trainers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Turbo Trainers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



9. Turbo Trainers Market- Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Turbo Trainers Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Product launch



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Elite

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Garmin Ltd.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Kurt Manufacturing

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Minoura Co. Ltd.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Nautilus, Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Saris

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Technogym SpA

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Wahoo Fitness

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Jetblack Cycling

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Wattbike Ltd.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



