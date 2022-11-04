EMI Shielding Market by Material, Method, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.
Radiation method to contribute significant share from 2022 to 2027
EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect a device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides a radiation EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB. Cell phones and tablets use conductive plastics in consumer electronics to avoid harmful EMI radiation, which can affect signal quality.
In hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines. Military equipment also require EMI shielding solutions to reduce the effects of EMI radiation. Therefore, the radiation segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.
Automotive industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in EMI shielding market during the forecast period.
The automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The fast changing global automotive industry has a high demand for EMI shielding solutions due to various electronics devices and components used in different vehicle systems.
Onboard GPS, navigation systems, Bluetooth capabilities, touchscreen infotainment systems hands-free features, and terrain management systems have increased the convenience and safety of the users but has also increased the use of such devices which are susceptible for EMI. Thus increasing usage of electronic devices and components is driving the use of EMI shielding solutions in automotive industry.
Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the EMI shielding market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for EMI shielding solutions in various electronics devices and components as well as in automobile industry is driving the growth of the EMI shielding market. The consumer electronics and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the healthcare and telecommunications & information technology is expected to grow at considerable rate in this region in the upcoming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Market Players in EMI Shielding Market
4.2 EMI Shielding Market, by Material
4.3 EMI Shielding Market, by Method
4.4 EMI Shielding Market, by Industry
4.5 EMI Shielding Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surging Demand for Consumer Electronics
5.2.1.2 Ongoing Field Trials and Pilot Tests Evincing Viability of 5G Technology
5.2.1.3 Rising Electromagnetic Pollution on Account of Growing Digitalization
5.2.1.4 Increasing Stringent Environmental and Emc Regulations Across Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of EMI Shielding Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Modern Automobiles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI Shielding of Various Electronic Devices
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Asp Analysis of Key Players
5.5.2 Asp Trend
5.5.3 Average Selling Price (ASP) for Conductive Coatings & Paints for EMI Shielding
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 5G
5.7.1.1 Newer EMI Shielding Technologies Boosting Performance of 5G Mobile Standards
5.7.2 IoT
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Import Scenario of Apparatus Protecting Electric Circuits
5.11.2 Export Scenario of Apparatus Protecting Electric Circuits
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events (2022-2023)
5.14 Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Related to EMI Shielding Solutions
5.14.2 Standards and Regulations Related to EMI Shielding Solutions
5.14.3 a Few Major EMI Shielding Regulations
6 Latest EMI Shielding Technologies and Effectiveness Tests
6.1 Latest EMI Shielding Technologies
6.1.1 Transparent EMI Shielding Materials
6.1.1.1 Transparent EMI Shielding Materials Increasingly Adopted for High-Frequency Applications
6.2 Types of EMI
6.2.1 Narrowband EMI
6.2.1.1 Narrowband EMI Can Emerge from Oscillators, Test Equipment, Signal Generators, and Power-Line Hum
6.2.2 Broadband EMI
6.2.2.1 Caused due to Sources Such as Arc Welders Where a Spark is Continuously Generated
6.3 Effectiveness Tests of EMI Shielding
6.3.1 Shielded Box Test
6.3.1.1 Primarily Used for Comparative Measurement of Test Specimens of Different Shield Materials
6.3.2 Shielded Room Test
6.3.2.1 Appropriate for Determining Susceptibility of Devices to Electromagnetic Interference
6.3.3 Open Field Test
6.3.3.1 Aims to Recreate Real-Use Conditions for Completed Electronic Device
6.3.4 Coaxial Transmission Line Test
6.3.4.1 Enables Comparison of Devices with and Without EMI Shielding
7 Formations of EMI Shielding
7.1 Introduction
7.2 EMI Shielding Gaskets and O-Rings
7.2.1 EMI Shielding Gaskets
7.2.2 O-Rings
7.3 Solid Enclosures
7.4 Wire Mesh and Screens
7.5 Cable Shielding
7.6 Coatings
8 EMI Shielding Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conductive Coatings & Paints
8.2.1 Silver, Copper, and Nickel Mainly Used as Conductive Coatings
8.3 Conductive Polymers
8.3.1 Conductive Elastomers
8.3.1.1 Silicone and Fluorosilicone are Most Widely Used Conductive Elastomer Types
8.3.2 Conductive Plastics
8.3.2.1 Consumer Electronics is a Major End-user of Conductive Plastics
8.4 Metal Shielding
8.4.1 Copper and Aluminum are Most Widely Used Metal Shielding Materials
8.5 EMI/EMC Filters
8.5.1 EMI/EMC Filters, by Load Type
8.5.1.1 AC Filters
8.5.1.1.1 Mainly Used in Electrical Systems from 100 Khz to Very High Frequencies
8.5.1.2 DC Filters
8.5.1.2.1 DC Filters Mainly Designed for Solar and Networking Applications
8.5.2 EMI/EMC Filters, by Insertion Loss
8.5.2.1 Common Mode
8.5.2.1.1 Common Mode EMI Mainly Caused by Poor Grounding and Cross-Coupling
8.5.2.2 Differential Mode
8.5.2.2.1 Differential Mode EMI Occurs in Series with Desired Signals
8.6 EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates
8.6.1 EMI Shielding Tapes Substantially Used in Consumer Electronic Applications
9 EMI Shielding Market, by Method
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Radiation
9.2.1 Radiation is Major Source of EMI Dispersion
9.3 Conduction
9.3.1 Growing Utilization of Switch Mode Power Supply is Major Source of Conducted EMI
10 EMI Shielding Market, by Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Smartphones
10.2.1.1 Advancements and Upgrades in Smartphones to Boost Demand for Effective EMI Shielding Solutions
10.2.2 Tablets
10.2.2.1 Need for EMI Shielding Solutions due to Composite Design Structure of Tablets
10.2.3 Televisions
10.2.3.1 Need for Hassle-Free Oled and Micro-Led Operation to Raise EMI Shielding Solutions Requirement
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Telecommunications & Information Technology
10.3.1 Implementation of 5G to Offer Enormous Growth Avenues for the Market
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions due to Automation and Novel Automobile Manufacturing
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Advancements in Medical Device Technologies to Provide Growth Opportunities for EMI Shielding
10.6 Aerospace
10.6.1 Different Communication and Information Management Tools to Lead to Increased Demand for EMI Shielding
10.7 Others
11 EMI Shielding Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.3 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 EMI Shielding Market: Company Footprint
12.8 Competitive Benchmarking
12.9 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Parker Hannifin
13.1.2 Ppg Industries
13.1.3 3M
13.1.4 Henkel
13.1.5 Laird Performance Materials
13.1.6 Leader Tech
13.1.7 Mg Chemicals
13.1.8 Nolato
13.1.9 Rtp Company
13.1.10 Schaffner Holding
13.1.11 Tech-Etch
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Atlanta Metal Coating
13.2.2 East Coast Shielding
13.2.3 Effective Shielding Company
13.2.4 E-Song Emc
13.2.5 Ets-Lindgren
13.2.6 Holland Shielding Systems
13.2.7 Icotek
13.2.8 Integrated Polymer Solutions
13.2.9 Interstate Specialty Products
13.2.10 Kemtron Ltd.
13.2.11 Kitagawa Industries
13.2.12 Marian
13.2.13 Ntrium
13.2.14 Omega Shielding Products
13.2.15 Seal Science
13.2.16 Spira Manufacturing
14 Adjacent Market
15 Appendix
