Nanomix Enters into Multi-Country Distribution Agreement for the eLab System with Mast Group Limited

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into a multi-region distribution agreement with Mast Group Limited (“Mast”), an independent world class manufacturer and supplier of diagnostic products for clinical, industrial and veterinary testing. Mast is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has subsidiary companies in Reinfeld, Germany (Mast Diagnostica GmbH) and Amiens, France (Mast Diagnostic). Mast will market and distribute the Nanōmix eLab® system in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland and South Africa.

Thomas Schlumpberger, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix, stated, “This new agreement with Mast Group becomes our largest expansion to date within Europe for the Nanomix eLab® system. The Nanomix solution is a unique, breakthrough technology that offers mobile, timely diagnostic capability from a whole blood sample. The eLab system will help expedite sepsis and pneumonia diagnosis leading to more informed treatment decisions, thus improving patient outcomes and hospital clinical collaboration.”

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, stated, “It has been a pleasure working with The Mast Group to bring this agreement to fruition. Mast has significant experience and presence in this increasingly complex and important area of critical infections, sepsis, and antibiotic stewardship. Their team is experienced and is actively participating in clinical conversations and solutions to improve patient outcomes and impact hospital performance. We are excited to actively align with Mast on an aggressive execution plan to bring our technology to multiple markets throughout Europe.”

Sandy Daun, Sales and Marketing Director of Mast Group, commented, “The Mast Group has always been proud of its commitment and ability to offer innovative diagnostic products that help our customers. We are pleased to begin this long-term, strategic relationship with Nanomix which reinforces that commitment. The platform technology provides the right foundation for assay expansions which will complement the growth areas important to Mast and our customers.”



Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment is a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About Mast Group Ltd.

Mast Group Ltd, is an independent world class manufacturer and supplier of diagnostic products for clinical, industrial, and veterinary testing. Mast manufacturing includes microbiology, molecular biology, as well as infectious disease and autoimmune diagnostics. The Mast product portfolio has been greatly expanded and supplies worldwide to customers including hospital, private clinical, and public health. Mast Group Ltd. offers its specialized product range through its own companies plus a global network of distributors.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nanomixdx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

