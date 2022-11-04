Mobile Substation Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 934.7 Mn in 2022 at an Expected CAGR of 7.2%, and it is Anticipated to be Worth US$ 1.87 Billion by 2032 end | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile substations market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1879.6 Mn in 2032, with the market growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. Driven by extensive application in the utility sector, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 934.7 Mn by the end of 2022.



Mobile substations are often used to fill electricity gaps in the grid which results in large-scale application of the same in the utility sector as these substations play a vital role in transmitting and distributing power. Hence, usage in utility sector is a primary growth-driver for the mobile substations market during the forecast period.

Escalating degree of power transmission issues along with an imbalance within the transmission network amplify the demand for mobile substations. This is because mobile substations assist in strengthening the dependability of the primary high-voltage transmission grid. The concept of a modular, plug-and-play mobile substation allows grid connections and stability under any conditions. This positively impacts the market for mobile substations.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for renewable energy also propels the target market growth. The elevated need for smooth renewable energy integration into the electric grid, caused by an upsurge in the amount of clean energy projects is boosting the demand for mobile substations. Again, the capacity of power systems to recover as quickly as possible from major weather events and natural disasters is advantageous to local businesses and communities.

Besides, the growing demand for electricity necessitates the usage of a new efficient and effective transition management strategy which would make full use of mobile substations. The continuous evolution of the share of renewable energy in centralized and decentralized grids also contributes to the demand for mobile substations. These considerations will likely drive the growth of the mobile substations market during the forecast period.

“Rise in the number of clean energy projects coupled with usage of mobile substations as temporal grids is expected to drive the global demand in the mobile substations market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

A lack of awareness regarding mobile substations may impede their market growth.

The mobile substation market in North America will lead the global growth with ownership of 26.3% of the overall market share.

Rapid industrial development will propel mobile substation market in the Asia Pacific region.

Start-ups in this market are supplying personalized solutions to meet end user demands.

Competitive Landscape

General Electronic, Hitachi ABB Inc., Siemens AG, Qingdao MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Enerset Power Solutions, and Aktif Group of Companies among others are some of the major players in the mobile substations market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on finding solutions to energy issues and entering new economies to expand their operations. These businesses engage in agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

More Insights into Mobile Substations Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile substations market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (trailer mounted mobile substation, skid mounted mobile substation, containerized, others), voltage (high voltage, medium voltage), end use (industrial, manufacturing, energy and power, transportation and logistics, aerospace and marine, IT and telecommunications, oil and gas, mining, military, chemical, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the mobile substation market in North America will display notable growth during 2022-2032. Accounting for 26.3% of the overall market share, the regional mobile substation market will be driven by a well-established industrial sector, rising need for power, coupled heightened power demand arising due to natural disasters and other challenges, particularly in the U.S.

Asia Pacific’s mobile substation market will also demonstrate impressive growth during this period. Densely populated countries along with rapid industrial growth will spur the demand for mobile substations in this region. A surge in the sales of mobile substations is to be expected due to rising awareness about adequate transmission and the rising need for uninterrupted power supply.

Key segments

By Type:

Trailer mounted mobile substation

Skid mounted mobile substation

Containerized

Others

By Voltage:

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

By End Use:

Industrial

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Marine

IT and Telecommunication

Oil and Gas

Mining

Military

Chemical

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Full TOC Continued….

