Global Sucralose Market Is Expected to Generate $693.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sucralose market garnered $518.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $693.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $518.0 million Market Size in 2031 $693.6 million CAGR 3.0% No. of Pages in Report 253 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Factors including its desirable sweetness, low cost, bulkiness, preservation properties, heat resistance, and blending capabilities Surge in obesity rates The growing number of diabetic patients Opportunities Rise in the demand for low-calorie sweeteners Increase in demand for processed food, soft drinks, and confectionery



Investments in R&D by key players to diversify their product offerings Restraints Availability of substitutes

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global sucralose market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of sucralose factories.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of sucralose products, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

Currently, the sucralose market is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to recover its losses in the next 1-2 years. The change in consumer consumption patterns has increased the popularity of low-calorie products in the market. Consumers are eager to try new sweetener products and maintain a healthy lifestyle to cope with the post COVID-19 pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sucralose market based on type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the powder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sucralose market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the granular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sucralose market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the table top sweeteners segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total sucralose market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global sucralose market analyzed in the research include Tate and Lyle, Plc., Celanese Corporation, Whole Earth Brands, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., JK Sucralose Inc., Heartland Food Products Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, PureCircle Ltd, Manus Bio, Geleriya Products, Viachem Ltd., Radiant International.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sucralose market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

