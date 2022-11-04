The Global Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market is expected to grow by $360.33 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360325/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand from end-user industry, technological advancements in automobiles, and increasing wind energy projects.

The non-woven glass fiber prepreg market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Wind

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust adoption in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for sustainable raw material and growing demand for lightweight composites will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market covers the following areas:

• Non-woven glass fiber prepreg market sizing

• Non-woven glass fiber prepreg market forecast

• Non-woven glass fiber prepreg market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-woven glass fiber prepreg market vendors that include ACP Composites Inc., Ahlstrom Munksjo, APCM LLC., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BPREG Composites, China Jushi Co. Ltd., DIC Corp, Fibrtec Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman corp., Jonam Composites Ltd., Owens Corning, SAERTEX GmbH and Co.KG, SAINT GOBAIN ADFORS, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and Toray Composite Materials America Inc. Also, the non-woven glass fiber prepreg market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

