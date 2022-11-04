Global Depression Treatment Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring AbbVie, Jubilant Generics, Sanis Health, Abbott Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depression Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published on the depression treatment market offers a global industry analysis for 2012-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the depression treatment market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the depression treatment market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.
The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the depression treatment market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Innovation/Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Disease Epidemiology, By Region
4.2. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis
4.3. New Drug Approvals & Launches
4.4. Key Promotional Strategies by Market Players
4.5. Pipeline Analysis
4.6. Regulatory Scenario
4.7. PESTLE Analysis
4.8. Porter's Analysis
4.9. Value Chain analysis
5. Market Background
5.1. Macro-Economic Factors
5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
5.1.2. Global Healthcare Market Outlook
5.1.3. Global Mental Health Disorders Market Outlook
5.1.4. Global Pharmaceutical Market Outlook
5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
5.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
5.2.2. Product Adoption Rate and Demand
5.2.3. Increasing burden of mental illnesses
5.2.4. Availability of various therapies
5.2.5. COVID-19 impact
5.2.6. Technological Advancements in Equipment
5.2.7. Increasing Demand for Depression Disorders Treatment
5.2.8. New Product Launches
5.3. Market Dynamics
5.3.1. Drivers
5.3.2. Restraints
5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis
6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis
6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact
6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact
6.3. COVID19 and Impact Analysis
6.4. 2021 Market Scenario
7. Global Depression Treatment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2012-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Drugs
8.3.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
8.3.1.1.1. Citalopram
8.3.1.1.2. Escitalopram
8.3.1.1.3. Fluoxetine
8.3.1.1.4. Fluvoxamine
8.3.1.1.5. Paroxetine
8.3.1.1.6. Sertraline
8.3.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
8.3.1.2.1. Desvenlafaxine succinate
8.3.1.2.2. Duloxetine
8.3.1.2.3. Levomilnacipran
8.3.1.2.4. Venlafaxine
8.3.1.3. Bupropion
8.3.1.4. Mirtazapine
8.3.1.5. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
8.3.1.5.1. Phenelzine
8.3.1.5.2. Tranylcypromine
8.3.1.6. Antipsychotics
8.3.1.6.1. Lithium carbonate
8.3.1.6.2. Aripiprazole
8.3.1.6.3. Brexipiprazole
8.3.1.6.4. Quetiapine
8.3.1.7. Trazodone
8.3.1.8. Others
8.3.2. TMS Devices
8.3.2.1. rTMS Devices
8.3.2.2. dTMS Devices
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Disease Type
9. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Disease Type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Disease Type, 2012-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Disease Type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Major Depression
9.3.2. Persistent Depressive Disorder
9.3.3. Bipolar Disorder
9.3.4. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
9.3.5. Postpartum Depression
9.3.6. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PDD)
9.3.7. Situational Depression
9.3.8. Atypical Depression
9.3.9. Treatment-Resistant Depression
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Disease Type
10. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2012-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel 2022-2032
10.3.1. Hospitals
10.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
10.3.3. Drug Stores
10.3.4. e-commerce
10.3.5. Specialty Clinics
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel
11. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region
12. North America Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Latin America Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Europe Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. South Asia Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. East Asia Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Oceania Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
19.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.3. Market Presence Analysis
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Technology Foot-Print, By Competition
20.3. Competition Benchmarking
20.4. Competition Deep Dive
20.4.1. Viatris (Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
20.4.1.1. Overview
20.4.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.1.3. Key Financials
20.4.1.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.1.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.1.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.1.7. Key Developments
20.4.2. Sunovian Pharmaceuticals
20.4.2.1. Overview
20.4.2.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.2.3. Key Financials
20.4.2.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.2.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.2.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.2.7. Key Developments
20.4.3. AbbVie Inc (Allergan, Inc.)
20.4.3.1. Overview
20.4.3.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.3.3. Key Financials
20.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.3.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.3.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.3.7. Key Developments
20.4.4. Jubilant Generics Limited
20.4.4.1. Overview
20.4.4.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.4.3. Key Financials
20.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.4.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.4.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.4.7. Key Developments
20.4.5. Sanis Health Inc
20.4.5.1. Overview
20.4.5.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.5.3. Key Financials
20.4.5.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.5.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.5.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.5.7. Key Developments
20.4.6. Abbott Laboratories
20.4.6.1. Overview
20.4.6.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.6.3. Key Financials
20.4.6.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.6.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.6.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.6.7. Key Developments
20.4.7. Aurobindo Pharma
20.4.7.1. Overview
20.4.7.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.7.3. Key Financials
20.4.7.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.7.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.7.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.7.7. Key Developments
20.4.8. Torrent Pharmaceuticals
20.4.8.1. Overview
20.4.8.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.8.3. Key Financials
20.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.8.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.8.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.8.7. Key Developments
20.4.9. Teva Pharmaceuticals
20.4.9.1. Overview
20.4.9.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.9.3. Key Financials
20.4.9.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.9.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.9.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.9.7. Key Developments
20.4.10. Sun Pharmaceuticals
20.4.10.1. Overview
20.4.10.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.10.3. Key Financials
20.4.10.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.10.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.10.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.10.7. Key Developments
20.4.11. (Apotex Holdings, Inc.) Apotex Corporation
20.4.11.1. Overview
20.4.11.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.11.3. Key Financials
20.4.11.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.11.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.11.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.11.7. Key Developments
20.4.12. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
20.4.12.1. Overview
20.4.12.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.12.3. Key Financials
20.4.12.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.12.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.12.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.12.7. Key Developments
20.4.13. Pfizer Inc
20.4.13.1. Overview
20.4.13.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.13.3. Key Financials
20.4.13.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.13.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.13.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.13.7. Key Developments
20.4.14. Cardinal Health
20.4.14.1. Overview
20.4.14.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.14.3. Key Financials
20.4.14.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.14.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.14.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.14.7. Key Developments
20.4.15. Hikma Pharmaceuticals
20.4.15.1. Overview
20.4.15.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.15.3. Key Financials
20.4.15.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.15.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.15.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.15.7. Key Developments
20.4.16. Zydus Lifesciences (Cadila)
20.4.16.1. Overview
20.4.16.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.16.3. Key Financials
20.4.16.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.16.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.16.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.16.7. Key Developments
20.4.17. Cipla Ltd
20.4.17.1. Overview
20.4.17.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.17.3. Key Financials
20.4.17.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.17.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.17.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.17.7. Key Developments
20.4.18. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
20.4.18.1. Overview
20.4.18.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.18.3. Key Financials
20.4.18.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.18.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.18.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.18.7. Key Developments
20.4.19. Merck & Co.
20.4.19.1. Overview
20.4.19.2. Product Portfolio
20.4.19.3. Key Financials
20.4.19.4. SWOT Analysis
20.4.19.5. Sales Footprint
20.4.19.6. Strategy Overview
20.4.19.7. Key Developments
20.4.20. Eli Lily & Co
20.4.21. GlaxoSmithKline
20.4.22. Takeda Pharmaceuticals
20.4.23. BrainsWay Ltd.
20.4.24. Nexstim Plc
20.4.25. Magstim Ltd.
20.4.26. Neuronetics, Inc.
20.4.27. Salience TMS Neuro Solutions
20.4.28. MagVenture
20.4.29. MAG & More GmbH
20.4.30. Neurosoft, Ltd.
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmdkmv