Global Depression Treatment Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring AbbVie, Jubilant Generics, Sanis Health, Abbott Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depression Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study published on the depression treatment market offers a global industry analysis for 2012-2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the depression treatment market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the depression treatment market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.



The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the depression treatment market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation/Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Disease Epidemiology, By Region

4.2. Drug Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.3. New Drug Approvals & Launches

4.4. Key Promotional Strategies by Market Players

4.5. Pipeline Analysis

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. PESTLE Analysis

4.8. Porter's Analysis

4.9. Value Chain analysis



5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Market Outlook

5.1.3. Global Mental Health Disorders Market Outlook

5.1.4. Global Pharmaceutical Market Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

5.2.2. Product Adoption Rate and Demand

5.2.3. Increasing burden of mental illnesses

5.2.4. Availability of various therapies

5.2.5. COVID-19 impact

5.2.6. Technological Advancements in Equipment

5.2.7. Increasing Demand for Depression Disorders Treatment

5.2.8. New Product Launches

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis



6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

6.3. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

6.4. 2021 Market Scenario



7. Global Depression Treatment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2012-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Drugs

8.3.1.1. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

8.3.1.1.1. Citalopram

8.3.1.1.2. Escitalopram

8.3.1.1.3. Fluoxetine

8.3.1.1.4. Fluvoxamine

8.3.1.1.5. Paroxetine

8.3.1.1.6. Sertraline

8.3.1.2. Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

8.3.1.2.1. Desvenlafaxine succinate

8.3.1.2.2. Duloxetine

8.3.1.2.3. Levomilnacipran

8.3.1.2.4. Venlafaxine

8.3.1.3. Bupropion

8.3.1.4. Mirtazapine

8.3.1.5. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)

8.3.1.5.1. Phenelzine

8.3.1.5.2. Tranylcypromine

8.3.1.6. Antipsychotics

8.3.1.6.1. Lithium carbonate

8.3.1.6.2. Aripiprazole

8.3.1.6.3. Brexipiprazole

8.3.1.6.4. Quetiapine

8.3.1.7. Trazodone

8.3.1.8. Others

8.3.2. TMS Devices

8.3.2.1. rTMS Devices

8.3.2.2. dTMS Devices

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Disease Type



9. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Disease Type

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Disease Type, 2012-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Disease Type, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Major Depression

9.3.2. Persistent Depressive Disorder

9.3.3. Bipolar Disorder

9.3.4. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

9.3.5. Postpartum Depression

9.3.6. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PDD)

9.3.7. Situational Depression

9.3.8. Atypical Depression

9.3.9. Treatment-Resistant Depression

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Disease Type



10. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2012-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel 2022-2032

10.3.1. Hospitals

10.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

10.3.3. Drug Stores

10.3.4. e-commerce

10.3.5. Specialty Clinics

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel



11. Global Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region



12. North America Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Latin America Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Europe Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. South Asia Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. East Asia Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Oceania Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Depression Treatment Market Analysis 2012-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Market Structure Analysis

19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

19.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

19.3. Market Presence Analysis



20. Competition Analysis

20.1. Competition Dashboard

20.2. Technology Foot-Print, By Competition

20.3. Competition Benchmarking

20.4. Competition Deep Dive

20.4.1. Viatris (Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

20.4.1.1. Overview

20.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.1.3. Key Financials

20.4.1.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.1.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.1.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.1.7. Key Developments

20.4.2. Sunovian Pharmaceuticals

20.4.2.1. Overview

20.4.2.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.2.3. Key Financials

20.4.2.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.2.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.2.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.2.7. Key Developments

20.4.3. AbbVie Inc (Allergan, Inc.)

20.4.3.1. Overview

20.4.3.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.3.3. Key Financials

20.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.3.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.3.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.3.7. Key Developments

20.4.4. Jubilant Generics Limited

20.4.4.1. Overview

20.4.4.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.4.3. Key Financials

20.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.4.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.4.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.4.7. Key Developments

20.4.5. Sanis Health Inc

20.4.5.1. Overview

20.4.5.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.5.3. Key Financials

20.4.5.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.5.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.5.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.5.7. Key Developments

20.4.6. Abbott Laboratories

20.4.6.1. Overview

20.4.6.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.6.3. Key Financials

20.4.6.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.6.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.6.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.6.7. Key Developments

20.4.7. Aurobindo Pharma

20.4.7.1. Overview

20.4.7.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.7.3. Key Financials

20.4.7.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.7.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.7.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.7.7. Key Developments

20.4.8. Torrent Pharmaceuticals

20.4.8.1. Overview

20.4.8.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.8.3. Key Financials

20.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.8.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.8.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.8.7. Key Developments

20.4.9. Teva Pharmaceuticals

20.4.9.1. Overview

20.4.9.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.9.3. Key Financials

20.4.9.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.9.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.9.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.9.7. Key Developments

20.4.10. Sun Pharmaceuticals

20.4.10.1. Overview

20.4.10.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.10.3. Key Financials

20.4.10.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.10.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.10.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.10.7. Key Developments

20.4.11. (Apotex Holdings, Inc.) Apotex Corporation

20.4.11.1. Overview

20.4.11.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.11.3. Key Financials

20.4.11.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.11.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.11.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.11.7. Key Developments

20.4.12. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

20.4.12.1. Overview

20.4.12.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.12.3. Key Financials

20.4.12.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.12.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.12.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.12.7. Key Developments

20.4.13. Pfizer Inc

20.4.13.1. Overview

20.4.13.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.13.3. Key Financials

20.4.13.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.13.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.13.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.13.7. Key Developments

20.4.14. Cardinal Health

20.4.14.1. Overview

20.4.14.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.14.3. Key Financials

20.4.14.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.14.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.14.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.14.7. Key Developments

20.4.15. Hikma Pharmaceuticals

20.4.15.1. Overview

20.4.15.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.15.3. Key Financials

20.4.15.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.15.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.15.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.15.7. Key Developments

20.4.16. Zydus Lifesciences (Cadila)

20.4.16.1. Overview

20.4.16.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.16.3. Key Financials

20.4.16.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.16.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.16.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.16.7. Key Developments

20.4.17. Cipla Ltd

20.4.17.1. Overview

20.4.17.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.17.3. Key Financials

20.4.17.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.17.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.17.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.17.7. Key Developments

20.4.18. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

20.4.18.1. Overview

20.4.18.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.18.3. Key Financials

20.4.18.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.18.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.18.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.18.7. Key Developments

20.4.19. Merck & Co.

20.4.19.1. Overview

20.4.19.2. Product Portfolio

20.4.19.3. Key Financials

20.4.19.4. SWOT Analysis

20.4.19.5. Sales Footprint

20.4.19.6. Strategy Overview

20.4.19.7. Key Developments

20.4.20. Eli Lily & Co

20.4.21. GlaxoSmithKline

20.4.22. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

20.4.23. BrainsWay Ltd.

20.4.24. Nexstim Plc

20.4.25. Magstim Ltd.

20.4.26. Neuronetics, Inc.

20.4.27. Salience TMS Neuro Solutions

20.4.28. MagVenture

20.4.29. MAG & More GmbH

20.4.30. Neurosoft, Ltd.

21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



22. Research Methodology



