Triller Fight Club Presents the World Boxing Council International Lightweight Championship

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 11, Triller Fight Club is proud to bring you the World Boxing Council International Lightweight Championship bout between Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo and Misael Cabrera. The event will be broadcast live on FITE and presented by No Puedes Jugar Boxeo Promotions, No Boxing No Life, Mundo Imperial, Round Zero and Borizteca Boxing as an official event of the 60th Annual Convention at the GNP Seguros Arena in Acapulco, Mexico.

In the main event, Jonathan “Perita'' Escobedo (10-3-1, 4 KOs) will take on Misael Cabrera (12-1, 9 KOs). Escobedo has won his last two bouts while Cabrera is coming off his first-ever defeat in June.

The event will be available for pay-per-view on FITE. It is also available as part of a FITE+ subscription .

“It’s an honor and privilege to partner with Eddy Reynoso, No Boxing No Life and No Puedes Jugar Boxeo on this amazing event to close out the WBC’s 60th annual convention,” said David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club . “Eddy is the world’s preeminent manager/trainer who manages and trains the world’s best boxer, Canelo Álvarez. His boxing business acumen is off the charts and it will be a driving force in boosting Triller’s portfolio throughout Mexico and Latin America.”

Ernesto Amador, CEO of No Puedes Jugar Boxeo, said, “Finalizing the alliance with No Boxing No Life, Round Zero and Borizteca fulfills my dream to give talented Mexican fighters the opportunity to have worldwide exposure with our partnership with Triller Fight Club and David Tetreault, who leads this innovative, new boxing brand in the United States.”

Also featured on the card will be Lester Martínez (13-0, 11 KOs), undefeated and a prominent figure in Guatemalan boxing, facing off against Fabián Ríos (7-5-3, 4 KOs), in eight rounds at super middleweight.

David Alaverdian (6-0, 5 KOs) will face Geovanny Meza (4-0-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round flyweight duel while Valerii Oganisian (5-0, 3 KOs) will take on Mahatma García (1-1, 1 KO) in super lightweight for six rounds. María “Polvorita” Salinas (25-8-5) and Esmeralda “Pelusa” Gaona (7-4-1) are schedule for a six-round bout in the flyweight division.

Rounding out the card, knockout artist Saulo “Tren” Morales (9-1, 8 KOs) and Romario Ovalle (10-4, 6 KOs) will fight for eight rounds at middleweight and Juan “Pollo” Toscano (10-3, 2 KOs) will face Jesús “Chikilin” Cadena (3-4-1), 6 rounds at light flyweight.

Eddy Reynoso, CEO of No Boxing No Life and one of the most globally recognized coaches, said, “I am very happy to start this new project in collaboration with No Puedes Jugar Boxeo, where we will be searching for new Mexican boxing stars throughout the country. And what better to kick off this partnership than at the closing of the 60th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in Acapulco and in the iconic Mundo Imperial Hotel.”

Mauricio Sulaiman, the President of the World Boxing Council Championship, added, “It is a great international boxing event and it is very important for the World Boxing Council to support promoters that present opportunities for boxers. We want our country to continue to be a breeding ground for great champions and we want Acapulco to be a venue where

we can enjoy great fight cards.”

For more information, visit TrillerFightClub.com or text “TFC” to 75303.

