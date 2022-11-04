Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market by Product, Source, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market by Product, Source (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), End-Use (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care & Cosmetic Products, Food & Beverages, Lubricants & Additives, Solvents), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm methyl ester derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Food and beverages, by end-use is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by value and volume

Palm methyl ester derivatives are used as raw materials for food emulsifiers. It acts as a flavouring agent, flavour stabilizer, and food emulsifier. Palm methyl esters that are used in food and beverages are methyl laurate, methyl myristate, methyl palmitate, and methyl oleate. Growing demand for packaged food as a result of growing urbanization and changing lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of food and beverages segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Crude palm oil, by source is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume and value

Crude palm oil is an edible oil that is derived from the pulp of oil palms. It has high amounts of beta-carotene. Palm methyl esters are derived through the transesterification process. Some of the palm methyl ester derivatives that are derived from crude palm oil are methyl stearate and methyl oleate. These are used in end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care products. Thus, growing demand for cosmetic & personal care products in key countries is expected to drive the market.

Europe region is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast, by value and volume

Germany accounted for the largest market share in the region. The European palm methyl ester derivatives market is growing due to the increasing demand for these in various cosmetic applications, including nail and lip products. The cosmetic and personal care segment is contributing a significant portion to the entire European economy, thus driving the market for palm methyl ester derivatives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities for Players in Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market

4.2 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Region

4.3 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Source

4.4 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Product

4.5 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by End-Use

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Steadily Growing Soaps & Detergents Industry

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Natural Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns About Deforestation and Plant Diversity Loss

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand from Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Palm Oil Prices

5.2.4.2 Decline in Malaysian Palm Oil Output due to Labor Shortages in Palm Plantations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 Trade Data

5.7 Policies and Regulations

5.7.1 Fda Regulations

5.7.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Factors Affecting Palm Oil Prices

6 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crude Palm Oil

6.2.1 Growing Awareness About Benefits of Natural Ingredients in Personal Care

6.3 Palm Kernel Oil

6.3.1 Growing Usage of Soaps & Detergents

7 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Palm Methyl Caprylate

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Fmcg Products in Emerging Countries

7.3 Palm Methyl Oleate

7.3.1 High Growth in Cosmetic & Personal Care Segment

7.4 Palm Methyl Laurate

7.4.1 High Growth Related to Textile Industry

7.5 Palm Methyl Palmitate

7.5.1 Usage in Wide Range of Industries

7.6 Palm Methyl Stearate

7.6.1 High Growth in Textile Industry

7.7 Palm Methyl Myristate

7.7.1 Growing Demand for Food

7.8 Palm Methyl Linoleate

7.8.1 Increase in Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

7.9 Others

8 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal Care & Cosmetic Products

8.2.1 Preference for Natural Ingredient Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

8.3 Lubricants & Additives

8.3.1 Growing Usage of Lubricants in Textile Industry

8.4 Solvents

8.4.1 Growth in Paint Industry

8.5 Soaps & Detergents

8.5.1 Increase in Urban Population

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.6.1 Growth in Food Industry

8.7 Others

9 Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Strategies Adpted by Key Players

10.2 Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Procter & Gamble Company

11.2 Wilmar International Ltd

11.3 Musim Mas

11.4 Klk Oleo

11.5 Vantage Specialty Chemicals

11.6 Emery Oleochemicals

11.7 Carotino Group

11.8 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co. Ltd.

11.9 Haiyan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.10 Pmc Biogenix, Inc.

11.11 Cremer North America, Lp

11.12 Shanghai Qianwei Oil Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

11.13 Oleon Nv

11.14 Tci Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.15 Acme Synthetic Chemicals

11.16 Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

11.17 Berg + Schmidt

12 Appendix

