The Global Solar Energy Storage Market is expected to grow by $539.54 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period

1% during the forecast period. The report on the solar energy storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in costs of solar PV systems, rise in global energy demand, and growth in government support.

The solar energy storage market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The solar energy storage market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial and industrial

• Utilities

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the solar energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in renewable energy sources and the growing popularity of microgrids and zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solar energy storage market covers the following areas:

• Solar energy storage market sizing

• Solar energy storage market forecast

• Solar energy storage market industry analysis



Leading solar energy storage market vendors include ABB Ltd., Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Adara Power, AEG Power Solutions BV, Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Aura Power Developments Ltd., BrightSource Energy Inc, BYD Co. Ltd., E Solar, EnerSys, Evergreen Solar, General Electric Co., Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd., Leclanche SA, LG Chem Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, and Tesla Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

