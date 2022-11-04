The Global API Management Market is expected to grow by $6.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global API Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360321/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the API management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of digital payment solutions, surging advancement in IoT and Big Data, and increased demand of API-based connectivity.

The API management market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The API management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of digital wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the API management market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of partnerships, M&A among vendors and AI-based API management applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the API management market covers the following areas:

• API management market sizing

• API management market forecast

• API management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading API management market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, International Business Machines Corp., Kong Inc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sensedia SA, Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Torry Harris Business Solutions, Workato, WSO2 Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Postman Inc. Also, the API management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

