Global Weathering Steel Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Arcelor Mittal, A. Zahner, Baosteel, Bluescope Steel and HBIS Among Others

The global weathering steel market was valued at $1,011.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,039.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Weathering steel is a phrase used to describe goods manufactured from billets and blooms that are mostly utilized in the construction industry. Typically, they are produced in electric arc furnaces. Rebar, wire rod, merchant bars, rails, and sections are examples of weathering steel items.



Factor such as rapid rise in urbanization and infrastructure projects such as railways and bridges where high-strength weathering steel is required, drives the market growth. However, fluctuation in price of raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence in value added rebars products and increase in investments in infrastructure activities are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the weathering steel market in coming years.



Furthermore, companies are expanding their business and are investing over infrastructural development, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Nucor Corporation built a new tube mill in Steel Gallatin Sheet mill in Kentucky, which will allow company to take advantage of investments and to expand production capacity and add galvanizing line.



The global weathering steel market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into Corten-A and Corten-B. By product, it is divided into sheets, plates and bars. By end user, it is segmented into construction, industrial, others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players profiled in the global weathering steel market include, Arcelor Mittal, A. Zahner Company, Baosteel, Bluescope Steel Limited, HBIS Group, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, SSAB AB, Steel Dynamics, Ternium, TimkenSteel, United States Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Voestalpine and Wuhan Iron and Steel Group.



