Fuss Brands Corp. Signs Licensing Agreement with Anyvention Ltd. to Acquire Intellectual Property Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuss Brands Corp. (OTC Markets: FBDS) announced today the signing of an exclusive and irrevocable worldwide license with Anyvention Ltd. that grants Fuss Brands Corp the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute all technologies owned by Anyvention Ltd. (including the Fugu Luggage brand).



“Anyvention is the owner of the patented Fugu Luggage brand, which has received acclaim in the travel industry for their unique products,” stated Fuss Brands CEO Issamar Ginzberg. “With the signing of this deal, we are now the sole licensee who can use these patents to produce this patented expandable luggage, which I personally use on my travels and which we anticipate being the first of multiple different product lines which Fuss Brands intents to license, develop, or purchase. We are currently in the process of trademarking the name for our new luggage brand, and we believe this is the first step toward our vision of being a company that truly does deserve the name ‘Fuss Brands’ by delivering high quality products, services, and experiences under the brands it hopes to develop that truly cause a fuss in the marketplace.”

“We are excited about this licensing arrangement,” stated Mr. David Lifshitz, CEO of Anyvention Ltd. “Having the Fuss Brands group as exclusive licensee will enable our award winning luggage design to be available to the public.”

ABOUT FUSS BRANDS CORP.

Fuss Brands Corp seeks to identify, develop, manufacture and distribute innovative products to the general public. Currently, Fuss Brands has acquired exclusive marketing and distribution rights for a patented range of luggage which provides the ability to quickly expand a regulation size carry-on bag into a full-sized suitcase as well as a compact and handy laptop bag that will be a preferred travel and day-to-day companion for businesspeople and students alike.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different.

Additionally, these forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing and cost of our current (or future) products; difficulties or delays in obtaining patent protection for product candidates; competition from other competing companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen marketing/distribution difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Fuss Brands Corp does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Fuss Brands Corp, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s website is www.fussbrands.com

Rabbi Issamar Ginzberg, CEO

Fuss Brands

(917) 720-3366