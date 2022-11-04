SolsWipe Debit Card goes Live; Protocol Primed for Expansion Via Strategic Partnerships

Singapore, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SolSwipe protocol has accomplished a significant step toward achieving its ultimate goal of accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the general public with the official launch of its cryptocurrency debit card. This is the first debit card that allows loading from both cold and hot wallets and the first Solana debit card that supports Web3 reloading with Phantom, a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The debit card is user-friendly and can be used with major networks like SOL/USDC, Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It has lower fees than most other crypto debit cards and can be used in over 200 countries. The revolutionary card issued by SolSwipe can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, be it online or at a brick-and-mortar store, or even ATMs.

In addition, multichain integration will go live, and users will be able to load cryptocurrencies stored in their Metamask wallets, on the Ethereum network, or on the Binance Smart Chain onto their SolSwipe debit cards. Once the cryptocurrency has been loaded onto the card, it will be automatically converted to fiat currency.



Regardless of the chain, all users will need a SolSwipe NFT to take advantage of the discounts on loading fees and other perks, which SolSwipe believes will bring a significant influx of traffic and volume to the Solana ecosystem.

SolSwipe seeks affiliate and white-label partners

SolSwipe is also actively pursuing white-label and affiliate partnerships that could offer SolSwipe debit cards to their customer base and/or promote SolSwipe's services and products. Affiliate partners will have the option to generate their own unique affiliate links, which will allow them to help in the promotion and marketing of Solswipe debit cards. When someone applies for a card using the affiliate's link, they will be eligible to receive a percentage of the loading fees paid by the person each time they load funds onto the card.

On the other hand, Whitelabel Partners will have the opportunity to collaborate with SolSwipe to create their own brand of debit cards. Instead of attempting to develop their own system, SolSwipe will be able to provide front-end and back-end support for any of the supported chains at affordable prices. SOL, ETH, and BSC are the three chains that are currently available to users. In the not-too-distant future, SolSwipe intends to expand its operations into other blockchains.

SolSwipe seeks investors and strategic partners

The SolSwipe protocol is currently recruiting prospective investors to participate in a venture capital seed round fundraising event. The primary purpose of the fund drive is to raise additional capital that can be used for future branding, marketing, and user acquisition. SolSwipe's product and features are nearly complete, and there are currently beta testers from about 15 countries using SoSwipe debit cards. With the additional funds raised, the goal is to increase the reach and adoption of the SolSwipe debit card.

The SolSwipe debit card is exclusively available through SolSwipe's official website. Users must go through a KYC (know your customer) process with the bank to obtain the card. As soon as the user provides their personal information to the bank, it will be transmitted directly to the bank and SolSwipe will not have access to the information. After being verified, the cardholder will receive their new debit card in the mail at their specified address. On the project's website, you can find instructions on how to obtain a SolSwipe card.

About SolSwipe

The SolSwipe protocol signifies the moment when cryptocurrencies fully embrace decentralization. Users of Solana will finally be able to utilize their cryptocurrency in the form of a debit card without having to send it through major exchanges. SolSwipe users will receive their very own unique SolSwipe debit card. Users will connect their personal Solana/Ethereum wallet to SolSwipe and load their SolSwipe wallet. This enables instant usage of the debit card; anywhere at any time in over 200+ countries in the world. The SolSwipe debit card acts like any other debit card; use it for your bills, food, gas, and online shopping.

