The Global Smart Pillows Market is expected to grow by $661.29 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.38% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Pillows Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360320/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart pillows market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for higher levels of comfort from developed areas, higher incidences of sleep disorders, and increasing investments in sleep technology.

The smart pillows market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The smart pillows market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of technology-driven devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smart pillows market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in IoT healthcare applications and rapid growth in the real estate sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart pillows market covers the following areas:

• Smart pillows market sizing

• Smart pillows market forecast

• Smart pillows market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart pillows market vendors that include 10minds., ADVANSA GmbH, Casper Sleep Inc., Gio Clavis Co. Ltd., iSense, MAETEL, Mediflow Inc., Moona, Pressure Profile Systems, REM Fit, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Smart Nora, The Sleep Co., and Wendre Group. Also, the smart pillows market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________