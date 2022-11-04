Brain Monitoring Device Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global brain monitoring device market is expected to clock US$ 10.57 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders with a growing geriatric population. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “brain monitoring device Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The primary driving factor of the global brain monitoring device market is the increasing frequency of neurological disorders such as dementia, epilepsy, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, brain tumors, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, etc. Additionally, the growing elderly population, which is more susceptible to brain disorders like Alzheimer's, and the rise in traumatic brain injuries are crucial contributors to the global market expansion. The adoption of cutting-edge technology and the growing use of brain monitoring equipment during and after surgery drive demand for brain monitoring devices. Furthermore, rising demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive monitoring devices with increased healthcare applications and constant innovation by leading market players are expected to propel the growth of the global brain monitoring device market.

The global brain monitoring device market has been analyzed from four perspectives– product type, diseases, end user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

The global market for brain monitoring devices has been divided into several categories based on the type of the product, such as:

Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Mri Scanners

Electroencephalograph (Eeg) Systems

Magneto Encephalography (Meg) Systems

Pet Scanners

Ct Scanners

Cerebral Oximeters

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Transcranial Doppler

The electroencephalograph (EEG) systems will hold the largest market share of the global brain monitoring device market in 2021. The significant market share of EEG can be attributable to the increase in epilepsy cases, sleep difficulties, and other seizure disorders. Furthermore, EEG has an advantage because it can capture brain activity outside of a laboratory setting and is cost-effective because it allows for customization according to the user. Moreover, EEG has excellent temporal resolution because it captures information on when brain processes are active, increasing the demand for EEG, and thus boosting segment growth.

Excerpts from 'By Diseases Segmentation'

The global market for brain monitoring devices has been divided into:

Diseases

Including Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)

Stroke

Dementia

Epilepsy

Headache

Sleep Disorders

The large share of traumatic brain injuries can be attributed to the rise in traumatic brain injuries. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, TBI affects approximately sixty-nine million people yearly. The countries with low and middle income have three times more TBI rates than developed countries. Moreover, the rising geriatric population is also expected to boost segment growth as aged people are more prone to TBI.

Excerpts from 'By End-user Segmentation'

End-user segments of the global brain monitoring device market are:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

The hospitals dominated the market share in 2021. The complex process of brain monitoring requires using high-tech, expensive equipment, typically found in hospitals where skilled professionals are available to operate these devices. In addition, most other end users cannot bear the cost of maintaining brain monitoring devices. Hospitals see more patients overall than other healthcare facilities and end users, causing brain monitoring devices to be employed chiefly in hospitals, boosting market growth.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global brain monitoring device market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global brain monitoring device market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the of north America can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injuries (TBI), stroke, dementia, epilepsy etc. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around 3.4 million people with epilepsy in the U.S, which is approximately 1.2% of the total population. Moreover, the rising geriatric population as aged people are more prone to neurological disorders. With top companies in the region and well-developed healthcare infrastructure, effective reimbursement policies are also expected to play a pivotal role in segment growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global brain monitoring device market are

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Natus Medical Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medtronic Plc

Compumedics Ltd

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Cadwell Industries Inc.

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Brain Monitoring Device Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=oqQkfpNtw5IgnRSsTl6XWvrrrTWZlndXVJ66HYjC&report_id=7889&license=Single

