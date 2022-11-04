Global Autonomous Car Market Report 2022: Accessibility for the Disabled Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Car Market, by Level of Automation, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An autonomous car or a self-driving car or driverless car is a vehicle capable of sensing the environment and moving safely with little to no human intervention. An autonomous car can go anywhere, similar to a conventional car, and do everything that an experienced human driver does.

These cars combine various types of sensors to perceive surroundings such as GPS, LIDAR, sonar, radar, and inertial measurement units. These cars also rely on actuators, algorithms, machine learning systems, and powerful processors to execute software. Furthermore, they are equipped with advanced control systems to interpret sensor information, in order to identify suitable navigation path and also obstacles and relevant signage.



Market Drivers



Countries including Japan, Italy, and Germany, where people over 65 years old or elderly account for more than 20% of the total population. This age group is more susceptible to slow responsiveness to myopia and other diseases. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there has been an increase in accidents involving the elderly.

The autonomous car can make driving for people of this age group a more independent and safer affair. Moreover, in countries such as the U.S., geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for autonomous cars. Disabled individuals are among the most who are unable to drive, which in turn, is expected to increase the demand for these cars. Thus, these factors are expected to propel growth of the global autonomous market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous car market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 to 2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global autonomous car market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global autonomous car market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global autonomous car market.

Detailed Segmentation



Global Autonomous Car Market, By Level of Automation:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Region:

North America

- By Country:

U.S.

Canada

Europe

- By Country:

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

- By Country:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

- By Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

- By Region:

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Audi AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

General Motors Company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

The Volvo Group

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc.

Waymo LLC

Kia- Hyundai

Poni.ai

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Level of Automation

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global Autonomous Car Market, By Level of Automation, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

5. Global Autonomous Car Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Section

References

Research Methodology

About us and Sales Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwoc5q