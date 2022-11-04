CAULIPOWER Disrupts Multi-Serve Frozen Meal Category With Veggie-Powered Meals Imported From Italy

CAULIPOWER is disrupting the $1B multi-serve frozen meal category with their new frozen pasta meals, available in three flavors all under 300 calories1 with 2-3 servings of veggies1, packed with fiber and with the LOWEST sodium, fat, and sugar content compared to an average of the leading brands in the market1



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of the #1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza and #1 Gluten-Free Pizza in the US, today announced the launch of Frozen Meals, their latest innovation to set the frozen aisle on fire. The new line, otherwise known as “one-pan wonders”, cooks in under ten minutes and is available in three delicious varieties: Cauliflower Gnocchi with Savory Pesto, Spinach Gnocchi with Tuscan-Style Marinara, and Cauliflower Penne Pomodoro.



CAULIPOWER’s new ready-to-cook meals – which are all made in Italy and free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors – feature veggie-based pastas, unique authentic Italian sauces, and vibrant veggies. The Frozen Meals require zero prep, have 2+ servings per bag, and provide a whopping two to three servings of veggies1 all for less than 300 calories. As with every CAULIPOWER product, they are gluten-free always.

The new line provides a much-needed alternative to the frozen meals currently on the market which are packed with calories, sodium, gluten, and lacking in vegetable servings. The multi-serve meal category has experienced significant growth as consumer demand for convenient meal solutions has skyrocketed, but the need for truly better-for-you options has left a gap in the market. When asked what would make them purchase frozen meals more often, 72% of category consumers said that they are looking for products offering more fruit and vegetable servings2. Convenience is also a significant factor contributing to frozen meal demand; 64% of consumers who use frozen meals do so because it’s faster than preparing a meal from scratch3. With CAULIPOWER, people can now enjoy their favorite meals with a VEGolutionary spin in a matter of minutes... with no prep required!

“Too many frozen meals are loaded with salt, fat, and sugar, so we created our new Frozen Meals for anyone who wants easy, delicious options that fit with their healthier lifestyle choices,” said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. “At CAULIPOWER, we believe people should never have to choose between taste, convenience, and nutrition.”

In just five years, CAULIPOWER has expanded into eight new categories, spearheading innovation and delivering on their promise to provide consumers with veggie-powered versions of the food they crave that never compromise on taste or convenience.

CAULIPOWER’s multi-serve Frozen Meals are now available nationwide in the freezer aisle at Walmart and will be available at select Albertsons & Safeway banners, Hy-Vee, and ShopRite in January, with more stores coming in 2023.

Hi-Res Product Images: https://eatcaulipower.com/en/media-center/

PW: Veg0lution!

Image Credit: Jennifer Chong

Ingredient Lists/Nutritional Information: https://eatcaulipower.com/en/products/frozen-meals/

1. per serving; Versus top selling frozen meal items, SPINS data 08/03/21

2. Kantar/Profiles/Mintel, March 2021, CAULIPOWER Internal Surveys

3 Mintel, March 2021

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, cauliflower pasta, breakfast scrambles, and cauliflower & chickpea-coated chicken nuggets. Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find CAULIPOWER in 30,000 retailers nationwide and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com

Anita Chatterjee

A-Game Public Relations

anita@a-gamepr.com