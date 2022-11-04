Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Aeronero, Clean Wave Products, Ecoloblue, Skywater & More

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Market By Type, By Capacity, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global atmospheric water generator market size was valued at $2,450.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $9,703.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Atmospheric water generators (AWG) may generate somewhere around 1-20 liters of water per day at the household scale and up to 10,000 liters per day at the commercial scale. The amount of humidity, or water vapor, in the air and the air temperature have a significant impact on the rate of water production. Similar to a home dehumidifier, the most widely used AWG systems draw moisture from the air using cooling coil technology and a condenser. However, operating these fan systems and condensers can demand a sizable amount of energy. Recent technological improvements have significantly improved the energy-to-water ratio, boosting the viability of employing these systems to supplement the country's drinking water resources.



One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country's public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production. In particular, EPA and Israel's WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day. As a result, such factors drive the atmospheric water generator market growth.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, due to growth in the residential sector owing to rise in population and income level. Moreover, rise in demand for drinking water due to rise in population in developing countries such as India, China, U.S. Germany and Africa as well as increase in public water infrastructure buildings is expected to provide a wide range of opportunities for AWGs It has been noted in this region that different investments and policies, as well as a strong government focus on installing AWGs, are having a beneficial influence on the market's growth. For instance, in May 2022, a team of scientists from the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) installed AWG units in 15 government schools in Uttarakhand to tackle the issue of water supply.

