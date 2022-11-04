The Global Drip Emitters Market is expected to grow by $487.3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drip Emitters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360314/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the drip emitters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on the efficient use of natural resources, benefits offered by drip emitters, and the growing importance of micro-irrigation.

The drip emitters market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The drip emitters market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Agriculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of greenhouse agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the drip emitters market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in drip irrigation systems and a growing preference for drip irrigation systems with improved features will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drip emitters market covers the following areas:

• Drip emitters market sizing

• Drip emitters market forecast

• Drip emitters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drip emitters market vendors that include Chamartin Group, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., DIG Corp., DripWorks Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Golden Key Middle East FZE, Hunter Industries Inc, Irritec SpA, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., KSNM DRIP, Lindsay Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NORMA Group SE, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rain Bird Corp., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Sujay Irrigations Pvt. Ltd., The Toro Co., and TL Credit Co. Also, the drip emitters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

