Toronto-based IoT Intelligent Cities Summit 2022 to be held in Hybrid Format

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- The Intelligent Cities Summit, organized by IOT Events, is Canada’s largest event geared towards public sector professionals and advancing the deployment of cutting-edge technology to improve citizen services. The event shall host four simultaneous summits and will be held in a hybrid format at BMO IFL, Scarborough, Toronto, on November 9-10, 2022. The one-of-a-kind showcase event will focus on building and maintaining an efficient public sector.



Over the past five years, the Intelligent Cities Summit has set the bar for facilitating global discussion on delivering optimum citizen services via greater efficiency in the public sector. However, recently, the public sector has faced mounting challenges that have placed a multitude of unique constraints on public service delivery.

Since the onset of the global pandemic, city officials have been required to develop and implement meticulously tailored solutions to negotiate unprecedented policy bottlenecks and near-cataclysmic events. As a result, fresh cracks emerged in various well-established administrative practices, necessitating immediate overhaul and driving a radical shift in the field.

Local municipalities have been engulfed by global challenges such as macro-economic imbalances, unforeseen budgetary constraints, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, energy security vulnerabilities, and rising public tensions. As a result, deploying and unlocking new municipal resources and the latest technological solutions as effectively as possible for the benefit of citizens has taken center stage.

The two-day Intelligent Cities Summit offers a unique opportunity for delegates and practicing professionals in Canada, the United States of America and beyond to share their invaluable insights, explore innovative policy strategies, leverage state-of-the-art learning avenues, and discover the latest city-governance tools and best practices.

To maximize value for attendees and partners, during this year’s event, delegates will be able to attend sessions across four public sector summits – Intelligent Cities Summit, IoT Code Orange Summit, IoT People First Summit, and IoT Health Care.

Specially designed as a single grand event to promote intelligent public sector services, the insights-packed agenda will showcase engaging speaker sessions with top-tier international municipal leaders sharing their expertise; a range of experts from Canada and the USA to address region-specific issues across emergency services, human capital development and healthcare; and productive workshops to enhance public worker skill sets. The event will also host networking events and a tradeshow to further professional connections and nurture lasting relationships.

The event will facilitate discussion and educational sessions on the latest technological progression across the spectrum of city services, the exploration of international real-life case studies and the identification of synergies and potential for replication, showcase cutting-edge technology and digitization protocols in public healthcare and emergency services, and highlight the broader impact of Covid-19 on cities.

With 4 Summits rolled into a single event, thought leaders from over 25 international cities and organizations, and 100+ speakers, delegates can look forward to engaging keynote sessions, enlightening panel discussions, intimate seminars with veteran speakers, and highly relevant virtual panels.

The event will include keynotes by Eddie Copeland, Director, London Office of Technology & Innovation, UK; Thomas Robinson, SBB AG Innovation, Research, and Incubation Hilfikerstrasse, Zurich; Deryn Rizzi, Fire Chief, City of Mississauga; and Danina Kapetanovic, CIO, Head of OROT - Connected Health Innovation Hub, Government of Quebec.

At Intelligent Cities, invited speakers will include Teresa Abbruzzese, Assistant Professor and Coordinator, Urban Studies Program, York University; Sumon Acharjee, Chief Information Officer, City of Markham; Rob Adams, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville; Nabeel Ahmed, Management Consultant, City of Toronto; among 60 other thought leaders.

The IoT Code Orange Summit has been specifically created to provide a common platform for Emergency Services personnel and will host sessions by the foremost decision makers, including Marc Andrews, Deputy Chief Peel Regional Police; Latosha Clemons, Fire Chief, City of Forest Park, Georgia; Rob Grimwood, Deputy Chief of Training & Technology, City of Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services; Dan Kinsella, Chief of Police, Halifax Regional Police; and other outstanding officers from various divisions.

Delegates at the IoT Healthcare Summit will have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of several key decision makers collaboratively, including Karen Fisher, Director of Community Partnerships, Bayshore; Robert Fox, CEO, Ontario MD; Sean Gilbert, Vice President, Business Development, Synergiq; Ron Johnson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Eastern Health; among 20 featured experts.

Synergiq Solutions will also conduct a special Innovation Showcase led by Sean Gilbert, Vice President of Business Development, to demonstrate their latest research and development and share their outlook on mental and physical well-being trends.

The virtual-only People First Summit will focus on Diversity, Equity, Culture and Engagement and host distinguished speakers such as Selina Young, Director, Indigenous Affairs Office, City of Toronto; Frances McRae, Deputy Minister of WAGE, Government of Canada; Uzma Shakir, Strategic Leader, Diversity & Inclusion, Strategic Communications & Initiatives, City of Mississauga; and Meenu Sikand, CEO, Accessibility for All.

Across both days, panel discussions will delve deep into wide-ranging issues and several facets of public service delivery, including ‘Inside the Life of CIOs & CDOs, Making Intelligent,’ ‘Liveable Cities in a Post-Pandemic world,’ ‘Making Citizen-Centric Data Strategies,’ ‘Creating Robust Emergency Services,’ ‘Taking 9-1-1 Into the Future,’ ‘Designing Our Healthcare Future,’ ‘Rethinking the Hospital of Tomorrow,’ ‘Diversity & Inclusion, Cultural transformation via digital transformation,’ and ‘Immigration and Multiculturalism,’ among many others.

Opening Remarks on each day will be made by Hifazat ‘Faz’ Ahmad, President and CEO of Intelligent Cities Summit.

At the 2021 edition of the event, 17% of registered attendees were CXOs, 29% were at the VP or Director level, and 42% were managers, specialists, or analysts, offering a wide-ranging demographic of attendees.

84% of attendees were city and municipal professionals, while 16% were tech providers and vendors.

Past attendees have included senior officials from a selection of leading public-sector organizations, including the City of Mississauga, ICTC, City of Nanaimo, Region of Peel, Enterprise Ireland, City of Detroit, West Vancouver, and The City of Waterloo.

IoT Events is offering a two-day, four summits in one, hybrid format and thought-provoking event that will allow attendees to build a deeper understanding of sub-sectors, explore fresh opportunities for collaboration, and discover next-generation technologies while cultivating a uniquely qualified professional network of decision-makers.

Attendees will be able to listen to the invaluable knowledge of seasoned professionals, absorb lessons on strategic thinking, and be inspired to reinvent policymaking and delivery models where necessary smartly.

Intelligent Cities Summit is a must-attend event for municipal professionals, public sector officials at any level of government, and emergency services experts, with a particular interest in discovering how the latest technologies, including IoT, AI, and big data, can transform public sector strategy, management, and delivery.

To join, interested parties can register at https://www.intelligentcities.ca/register . Purchase your event pass to enjoy full access to this premier hybrid conference!