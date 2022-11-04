Global Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services Market to Reach $117.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031954/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Product Engineering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.8% CAGR and reach US$31.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR



The Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.



Experience Engineering Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR



In the global Experience Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

AGT

Arrow Sustainable Technology Solutions

AT&T

Atos SE

Bosch

Capgemini

CGI

Cisco

Cognizant

Dell Technologies Inc

Deloitte

EPAM Systems, Inc

Ericsson

Globecomm

Harman International Industries

Infosys

Integron

Jetter AG

Lochbridge Inc

Luxoft Holding Inc

NIIT Technologies

NTT Data Corporation

Rogers Communication Inc

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Tieto Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Virtusa Corporation

Vodafone Global PLC

Wind River





