Global Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services Market to Reach $117.6 Billion by 2027

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Product Engineering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.8% CAGR and reach US$31.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR
The Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 18.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.
Experience Engineering Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR
In the global Experience Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Accenture PLC
AGT
Arrow Sustainable Technology Solutions
AT&T
Atos SE
Bosch
Capgemini
CGI
Cisco
Cognizant
Dell Technologies Inc
Deloitte
EPAM Systems, Inc
Ericsson
Globecomm
Harman International Industries
Infosys
Integron
Jetter AG
Lochbridge Inc
Luxoft Holding Inc
NIIT Technologies
NTT Data Corporation
Rogers Communication Inc
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra
Tieto Corporation
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Virtusa Corporation
Vodafone Global PLC
Wind River
Global Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services Market to Reach $117.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Engineering Services estimated at US$30. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.
