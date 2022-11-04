The Global Basalt Fiber Market is expected to grow by $218.73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Basalt Fiber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360313/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the basalt fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in aircraft deliveries, a rise in building construction activities, and superior properties of basalt fiber over traditional materials.

The basalt fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The basalt fiber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Composites

• Non-composites



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for sustainable building materials as one of the prime reasons driving the basalt fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of basalt fiber in 3D printing and increasing renewable power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the basalt fiber market covers the following areas:

• Basalt fiber market sizing

• Basalt fiber market forecast

• Basalt fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading basalt fiber market vendors that include Basalt Engineering LLC, Basalt Fiber and Composite Materials Technology Development Co. Ltd., Basalt Fiber Tech, Basalt Fibers., BASTECH, CF Composites, Chongqing Hesheng Longgang Technology Co. Ltd., Deutsche Basalt Faser GmbH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, Final Advanced Materials Sarl, Galen Australia, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., Jiangsu TianLong Continuous Basalt Fiber High-tech Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Lavaintel, MAFIC, Sichuan Jumeisheng New Material Technology Co. Ltd, SWICOFIL AG, and Technobasalt-Invest LLC. Also, the basalt fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

