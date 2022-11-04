North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Report 2022: Featuring Carbon Revolution, Thyssenkrupp, Hitachi Metals, Rolko Kohlgruber & More

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Two Wheelers), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Due to wheel movement and an absence of static camber, a high-end OEM aluminium wheel severely burned the tire's outside edge during testing. The Carbon Revolution CR-9, on the other hand, had substantially superior tyre wear, no blistering, and remained consistently faster on the track. Carbon wheels may maintain less static camber than aluminium wheels due to their stiffness. Braking, acceleration, and consistency are all improved as a result of this.



Carbon fibre composites are the best material with limitless applications due to their versatility and characteristics. In addition, carbon is a perfect material for security in everything from racecars to fighter aeroplanes to passenger planes to sporting goods and medical gadgets because of its light weight, strength, and durability.



Canadian companies are pioneering the development of game-changing automobile innovations. Global OEMs like GM and Ford, as well as tech titans like Uber, Google, and Nvidia, are investing heavily in autonomous and connected vehicle research thanks to Canada's strength in developing technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) areas such as deep learning, machine learning,neural networks, and computer vision are increasingly driving growth in Canada's thriving tech economy. Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio, and Richard Sutton were early AI pioneers in Canada, and their work contributed establish the groundwork for self-driving cars.



As electric and autonomous vehicles grow more common, handling data from vehicles is becoming a progressively crucial part of ensuring reliable and safe transportation. Canada has the expertise to analyze the big data that automated cars are already producing. In addition, Canadian companies are collaborating with global OEMs to handle huge quantities of data and optimize the performance of entire networks of vehicles, dueto groups of academic and commercial quantum computing R&D. Canadian businesses also have the know-how to keep that information safe.



The US market dominated the North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $229 million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 11.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Carbon Revolution Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Hitachi, Ltd.)

Dymag Group Limited

HRE Performance Wheels

Litespeed Racing Inc.

Rolko Kohlgruber GmbH

Ronal Group

Rotobox d.o.o.

ESE Carbon Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 4. North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market by Vehicle Type



Chapter 5. North America Automotive Carbon Wheels Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9emy62