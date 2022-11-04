Global Public Cloud in BFSI Market to Reach $189.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global public cloud in BFSI market generated $49 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $189.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $49 billion Market Size in 2031 $189.4 billion CAGR 14.6% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Component, Type, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in digital transformational strategies implemented in the BFSI sector. Surge in use of smartphones as well as the internet across the globe. Increase in the demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Opportunities Increase in the adoption of internet of things. Restrains Regulatory complexities associated with data residency.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global public cloud in BFSI market, owing to the shift to remote working by businesses and individuals and increase in video conferencing.

Massive use of cloud computing as a digital transformation engine for promoting business continuity during the pandemic period resulted in a huge penetration of public cloud in the BFSI market globally.





The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global public cloud in BFSI market based on component, type, enterprise size, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global public cloud in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the services segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the software as a service segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global public cloud in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the platform as a service segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global public cloud in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the banking segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global public cloud in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The NBFCs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing around half of the global public cloud in BFSI market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific public cloud in BFSI market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global public cloud in BFSI market report include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, The International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and Workday, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global public cloud in BFSI market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global public cloud in BFSI market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global public cloud in BFSI market trends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

Type

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Others

Component

Software

Services

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End User

Banking

NBFCs

Others

