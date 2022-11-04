The Global Hemp Fiber Market is expected to grow by $4.28 Bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemp Fiber Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360312/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hemp fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use in the clothing industry, rising adoption in the construction sector, and benefits associated with hemp fiber.

The hemp fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The hemp fiber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Textiles

• Personal care

• Food and beverages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from the pulp industry as one of the prime reasons driving the hemp fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use in the production of home textiles and increasing use of hemp fiber as biofuel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hemp fiber market covers the following areas:

• Hemp fiber market sizing

• Hemp fiber market forecast

• Hemp fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemp fiber market vendors that include CanvaLoop Fibre Private Ltd., Dun Agro Hemp Group, Ecofibre Ltd., Forever Green, Hemp Fortex Industries Ltd., Hemp Inc., Hemp Oil Canada, HempAge AG, HempFlax Group BV, HemPoland Sp zoo, Hempro Int. GmbH, HempSense Inc., Hempys, Ind Hemp LLC, Kingdom Holdings Ltd., Konoplex LLC, Margaret River HempCo., Marijuana Co. of America Inc., Naturals pluostas UAB, and Shanxi Greenland Textile Co. Ltd. Also, the hemp fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

