Global Industrial Trucks Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Trucks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031908/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Counterbalanced Lift Truck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Guided Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Industrial Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Hand Truck Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Hand Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.
Caterpillar
Clark Material Handling Co. Ltd.
Combilift Material Handling Solutions
Crown Equipment Corporation
Doosan Corporation
EP Equipment Ltd.
Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Jungheinrich AG
Kion Group AG
Komatsu Ltd.
Lonking Forklift Company Ltd.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd.
SANY Group
Toyota Industries Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031908/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industrial Trucks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Industrial Trucks Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Counterbalanced Lift Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Counterbalanced Lift Truck
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Counterbalanced Lift
Truck by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automatic Guided Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Automatic Guided Vehicle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Guided
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Hand Truck by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand Truck by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pallet Jack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Pallet Jack by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Pallet Jack by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Walkie Stacker by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Walkie Stacker by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Walkie Stacker by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pallet Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Pallet Truck by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Pallet Truck by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personnel & Burden Carrier by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Personnel & Burden Carrier
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Personnel & Burden
Carrier by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Platform Truck by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Platform Truck by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Non-Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Electric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced Lift
Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric and
Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced Lift
Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Power
Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric
and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck,
Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie
Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform
Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Trucks by Type -
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Counterbalanced
Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and
Non-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Trucks
by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Trucks by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electric and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Trucks by Type - Counterbalanced Lift
Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand Truck, Pallet Jack,
Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel & Burden Carrier,
Platform Truck and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Trucks
by Type - Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle,
Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck,
Personnel & Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Trucks by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Automatic Guided Vehicle, Hand
Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Personnel &
Burden Carrier, Platform Truck and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Trucks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Trucks by Power Source - Electric and
Non-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Trucks
by Power Source - Electric and Non-Electric Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Trucks by Power Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electric and Non-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Trucks by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031908/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Industrial Trucks Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Trucks estimated at US$19. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Trucks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031908/?utm_source=GNW