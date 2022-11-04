The Global IQF Vegetable Market is expected to grow by $1.1 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IQF Vegetable Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360310/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the IQF vegetable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased popularity of fast-food restaurants, increasing demand for food with longer shelf-life, and the availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season.

The IQF vegetable market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The IQF vegetable market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• B2B

• Supermarket/hypermarket

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing consumers demand for convenience food as one of the prime reasons driving the IQF vegetable market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in technologies and innovative packaging and marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IQF vegetable market covers the following areas:

• IQF vegetable market sizing

• IQF vegetable market forecast

• IQF vegetable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IQF vegetable market vendors that include AK Food International, B.Y. Agro and Infra Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Conrax Agro And Food Pvt. Ltd., Cropotto Foods International LLP, Dawtona Frozen SP Zoo, Fujian Uniland Foods Co. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Givrex, Hongchang International Co. Ltd., Lizaz Food Processing Industries, NAFOODS GROUP JSC, Qingdao Elite Foods Co. Ltd., Relish Agro Food India Pvt. Ltd., Royal Foodstuffs Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Sonderjansen BV, Varun Agro Processing Foods Pvt. Ltd., Vimo Foods Pvt. Ltd, and Xiamen Sinocharm Co. Ltd. Also, the IQF vegetable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________