AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2022

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for 9 months of 2022 – EUR 93.7 million (9 months of 2021– EUR 44.5 million);

• Profit before for 9 months of 2022 – EUR 12.1 million (9 months of 2021 – EUR 13.3 million);

• Net profit for 9 months of 2022 – EUR 10.6 million (9 months of 2021 – EUR 15 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2022 amounted to EUR 22.4 million, a decrease of 1% in comparison with 9 months of 2021 (EUR 22.7 million).

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 September 2022

2. Press release.

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt





