LITGRID AB publishes results for the nine months of 2022

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, publishes results of the Company for the 9 months of 2022.

The main financial results for the nine months of 2022:

Revenue EUR 288.3 million (9 months of 2021 EUR 172.4 million).

EBITDA EUR -34,9 million (9 months of 2021 EUR 41.3 million).

Net loss EUR 43.5 million (net profit for 9 months of 2021 EUR 20.9 million).

The main non-financial indicators for the nine months of 2022:

Energy transmitted –7.603 TWh.

Average interruption time, AIT (under the responsibility of transmission system operator) – 0.359 min.

Energy not supplied, ENS (under the responsibility of transmission system operator) – 10.847 MWh MWh.

Attachments:

1. LITGRID AB Interim financial statements for the nine months of 2022.

2. Press release.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

