Techstars Invests $120,000 in DLT Payments to Accelerate Business Adoption of Stablecoins and CBDCs

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Techstars Berlin partners with the next generation of European startup founders to solve the big questions of our time, it's only natural that pioneering Web3 solutions receive a special focus.

Techstars Berlin has invested $120,000 in DLT Payments to build the online payment infrastructure for the next generation. With 75% merchants stating that they plan to accept crypto payments within the next two years, it's increasingly important to make sure that this infrastructure is genuinely inclusive and animated by the belief that online businesses that master Web3 will ultimately triumph over those that don't.

As one of the world's leading startup accelerators, Techstars accepts fewer than 1% of applications--fewer than even Harvard--rendering its backing of DLT Payments a powerful validation of the importance of its mission.

DLT Payments is a Web3 payments processor for digital assets, stablecoins, and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are pegged to fiat currencies while CBDCs are digital versions of fiat currencies issued by a government, like the digital yuan issued by the Central Bank of China. Through DLT Payments' technology, businesses can accept more than a thousand digital assets at the point of sale, which will be automatically converted to stablecoins like USDC or Euro Coin, CBDCs, or fiat currency.

DLT Payments' CEO Kenneth Kumor shared his enthusiasm regarding the partnership by saying that "with the support of Techstars Berlin we will deliver our core vision of Payment Diversity: the belief that everyone should be able to exchange value in a way that aligns with their personal preference."

With the new Web3 rising out of the foundations laid out by the cryptocurrency industry, the millennial and Gen-Z demographics will feel increasingly at ease with these new forms of money and, since they are technically proficient, they will have no issue with the idea of investing, holding, and transacting digital assets.

DLT Payments wants to equip businesses with the infrastructure they need to give these new generations the new paradigm they want while safeguarding what businesses value above all: security in the pursuit of profit.

"We are building a Web3 payment gateway for businesses seeking to increase sales in the highly desirable Gen-Z and millennial demographics," DLT Payments's Kenneth Kumor said. "We provide the ability to accept more than a thousand digital assets and tokens from your customers, and ensure that you are always paid in fully collateralized stablecoins so that you never lose money as a merchant due to volatility."

By giving people and companies a genuinely inclusive way to exchange value while respecting the diversity of preferences of all involved, DLT Payments is fully aligned with the Techstars mission of tackling the big questions of our time.

