Molecular Cytogenetics Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Molecular Cytogenetics Market size was estimated at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 5.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $5.2 Billion CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product, Technique, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in number of genetic disorders such as tumors and cancer Opportunities Increase in funding for research and clinical diagnosis Restraints High cost of treatment and lack of awareness about the emerging diagnostic technologies in molecular cytogenetics



Covid-19 scenario-

There were several reports of the majority of hospitals operating at less than fifty percent capacity to curtail non-essential medical services.

Hospitals were even less likely to conduct molecular cytogenetics tests, which impacted the global molecular cytogenetics market negatively. However, the market has now got back on track.

The global molecular cytogenetics market is analyzed across product, technique, application, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the consumables segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global molecular cytogenetics market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The software and services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on technique, the comparative genomic hybridization segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the genetic disorders segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The personalized medicines segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the clinical and research laboratories segment garnered around half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2031. the same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global molecular cytogenetics market report include Genial Genetic Solutions Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Danaher Corporation (Cephied), Illumina, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cyto Test Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sema4 Holdings Corp., Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Empire Genomics, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



