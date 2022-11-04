Consumer | Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the November Consumer | Digital Goods & Ser Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3h2oHx0
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 8th.
November 3rd Presenters
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: LQAVF | CSE: LQID
|Flow Beverage Corp.
|OTCQX: FLWBF | TSX: FLOW
|Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.
|OTCQX: PEASF | TSXV: PEAS
|Overactive Media Corp
|OTCQB: OAMCF | TSXV: OAM
|Gamelancer Media Corp.
|OTCQB: GAMGF | CSE: GMNG
|Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
|OTCQX: WPNDF | TSXV: WISH
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com