Vytautas Bitinas will resign as Chairman of the Board of Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Vytautas Bitinas, the Chairman of the Board of Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid decided to leave the EPSO-G group and continue his career outside of it. As of November 18, V. Bitinas will also resign as Chairman of the Board of Amber Grid.

The new chairman of Amber Grid will be elected by the Board during the next meeting, and the selection for the vacant position of the Board member will also be announced.

The Board of Amber Grid, which started work in 2020, currently consists of 5 members, elected for a 4-year term.

