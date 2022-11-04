Stroud Water Research Center honors Michael E. Mann, Ph.D., leading climate scientist and author

Avondale, PA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stroud™ Water Research Center bestowed the 2022 Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence to Michael E. Mann, Ph.D., one of the world’s leading voices on climate change on Thursday, November 3. The award was presented at the 20th annual The Water’s Edge gala at the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science.

The Water’s Edge annually recognizes an individual or organization that makes a lasting impact on freshwater systems.

Approximately 200 guests enjoyed learning about Mann’s groundbreaking research on climate variability and extremes, including 1,000 years of temperature data that produced the hockey stick graph, so named because of its pronounced upward curve. The data, which combined decades of work by paleoclimate scientists, and its stunning visual presentation served as a smoking gun in the case proving human-induced climate change.

To share his knowledge and warn the public about climate change, Mann has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed and edited publications, numerous op-eds and commentaries, and five books.

Mann, who is the presidential distinguished professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media, said, “It means a lot to me to receive this award from Stroud, not just because they’ve been such an important voice in the water and sustainability space, but because they are a key partner in the environmental education community here in eastern Pennsylvania. I look forward to working closely with Stroud in the years ahead as we collectively seek to inform the sustainability conversation in the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Executive Director David Arscott, Ph.D., said, “Water is the primary medium through which we feel the impacts of climate change, and Michael Mann is a leading voice on climate change. His groundbreaking research and masterful science communication have given weight and shape to the conversations needed to initiate climate action. The Stroud Center is pleased to present him with the 2022 Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence, and we look forward to working with him to increase awareness of how climate action can support healthy streams and rivers and the clean fresh water they provide.”

After the award presentation, guests enjoyed a dinner featuring local fare by John Serock Catering.

Since its inception in 2003, The Water’s Edge has featured an impressive list of individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the world of science, fresh water, and conservation. Previous speakers and Stroud Award for Freshwater Excellence recipients have included luminaries such as Jane Goodall; Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling; American Rivers and its president, Bob Irvin; His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco; The Redford Center; Alexandra Cousteau; Melissa D. Ho of World Wildlife Fund; and others.

