The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus

Columbus, OH, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023, at COSI.

100 years ago to the day, British archaeologist Howard Carter exclaimed, “I see wonderful things!” as he pushed a candle through a hole in the antechamber of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, who died more than 3,000 years ago. After five years of painstaking and initially fruitless excavation work in the Valley of the Kings, and shortly before the abandonment of the dig, the British archaeologist made a discovery that remains unparalleled to this day: a virtually intact pharaoh’s tomb with all its treasures.

The reproduction of the burial treasure, in its original archaeological context, provides an insight into the historically unique discovery of the Pharaoh’s tomb in the Egyptian Valley of the Kings. With 1,000 objects, graphics, movies and an audio guide, the monumental complete context is presented in an educational, exciting and entertaining way. Six and a half million visitors have seen the exhibition so far in cities ranging from Zurich to Munich, Madrid, Budapest, Dublin, Brussels, Paris and Seoul.

To achieve this exhibition idea, the use of replicas was inevitable in order to protect the fragile originals, and because of the vast profusion of objects. The burial goods have been reproduced exactly down to the finest detail by Egyptian craftsmen in consultation with Egyptologists – the completeness of the collection is unique in the world. ‘Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures’ allows a wide audience to access the fascinating world of the pharaohs without compromising the millennia-old originals.





“The significance of bringing this exhibition to Central Ohio cannot be overstated. This great, ancient African civilization has been a science, engineering and technological inspiration for past generations and will continue to inspire countless more for future millennia,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president & CEO of COSI. “The fact that we will have this iconic Egyptian exhibit during the 100th year of the discovery of the Boy King's Tomb is just the icing on a celebratory cake for our entire nation. ‘Tutankhamun - His Tomb and His Treasures,’ truly personifies our mission to engage, inspire and transform lives. We look forward to welcoming local, national and international guests to the number-one science museum in the country as we prescriptively, and in unparalleled fashion, deliver on our mission.

About COSI

COSI, the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted by USA Today’s 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, with all things science for 58 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded five Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences.



About Semmel Exhibitions

Semmel Exhibition is a division of Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH, the German live entertainment producer. Semmel Exhibition’s productions travel to venues around the world. In Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland, the team works as a local partner for international traveling exhibitions. Semmel Exhibitions’ current portfolio of productions includes TUTANKHAMUN – HIS TOMB AND HIS TREASURES, THE DISCOVERY OF KING TUT, MARVEL: UNIVERSE OF SUPER HEROES, SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE AMAZING THE EXHIBITION and DISNEY100: THE EXHIBITION. A combined audience of more than ten million people worldwide has seen a production by Semmel Exhibitions and has forged a stronger international network of museums, science centers, cultural venues and the creative industries.

