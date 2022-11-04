Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named One of Chicagoland’s Top Workplaces in 2022

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago Tribune has named Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) a 2022 Chicagoland Top Workplace. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection. Oil-Dri has received this honor multiple times, including last year.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are honored to receive this Top Workplace award once again. At Oil-Dri, we strive to build and maintain an inclusive corporate culture that emphasizes high moral and ethical values. We promote a healthy work-life balance and conduct business with honesty and open communication. This award validates our teammates’ recognition of our commitment to making our company an enjoyable place to work.”

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Company News