The Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market is expected to grow by $106.9 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.57% during the forecast period

57% during the forecast period. The report on the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of smartphones and tablets, rapid growth in sales of consumer electronic products, and the rising adoption of INP wafers in manufacturing of laser imaging, detection, and ranging (LiDAR) for automotive, 3D sensing, and consumer wearables.

The indium phosphide (InP) wafers market analysis includes the application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The indium phosphide (InP) wafers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Military and defense

• Others



By Type

• 100 mm or 4 inches and above

• 76.2 mm or 3 inches

• 50.8 mm or 2 inches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the number of fabless semiconductor companies and M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of 5G and continued expansion of datacom industry and usage of advanced optoelectronics devices and fiber optic communications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market covers the following areas:

• Indium phosphide (InP) wafers market sizing

• Indium phosphide (InP) wafers market forecast

• Indium phosphide (InP) wafers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading indium phosphide (InP) wafers market vendors that include Advanced Engineering Materials Ltd., American Elements, AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., DingTen Industrial Inc., Engis Corp., Gelest Inc., InPACT, IQE Plc, JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp., Logitech Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Reade International Corp., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Vital Materials Co. Ltd., Wafer World Inc., Western Minmetals SC Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. Also, the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

