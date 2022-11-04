SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 4 November 2022 at 4:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Fagerholm)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jannica Fagerholm
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20828/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 950 Unit price: 45.0659 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 950 Volume weighted average price: 45.0659 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com