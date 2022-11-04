The Global Amphibious Vehicle Market is expected to grow by $1.5 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amphibious Vehicle Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360247/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the amphibious vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by upgrade of defense capabilities to counter emerging security threats, ongoing digitization of battlefield operations, and robust growth in mining activities.

The amphibious vehicle market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The amphibious vehicle market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defense

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing penetration of ai in defense applications as one of the prime reasons driving the amphibious vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of lithium-metal batteries and technology focus shifting toward the development of dual-fuel engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the amphibious vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Amphibious vehicle market sizing

• Amphibious vehicle market forecast

• Amphibious vehicle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amphibious vehicle market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Bland Group UK Holdings Ltd., DAT BV, EIK Engineering SDN BHD, General Dynamics Corp., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hydratrek Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marsh Buggies Inc., Remu Oy, Rheinmetall AG, Ultratrek Machinery SDN BHD, Water car, Wetland Equipment Co., Wilco Manufacturing LLC, and Wilson Marsh Equipment Inc. Also, the amphibious vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360247/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________