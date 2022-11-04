The Global Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market is expected to grow by $ 368.22 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360226/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical drains wound drainage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in number of surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in passive surgical drainage devices.

The surgical drains wound drainage market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The surgical drains wound drainage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Active drains

• Passive drains



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical drains wound drainage market growth during the next few years. Also, local anesthesia delivery via surgical drains and increasing use of chest drainage units in cardiothoracic surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical drains wound drainage market covers the following areas:

• Surgical drains wound drainage market sizing

• Surgical drains wound drainage market forecast

• Surgical drains wound drainage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical drains wound drainage market vendors that include AdvaCare Pharma, Angiplast Pvt Ltd, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Global Medikit Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., McKesson Medical Surgical, Medline Industries LP, Ningbo Luke Medical Devices Co. Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd., QMD, Redax Spa, Romsons Scientific and Surgical Pvt. Ltd, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the surgical drains wound drainage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

