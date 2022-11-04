Radiology Patient Action Network Calls on Congress to Stop Deep Cuts to Medicare Coverage

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radiology Business Management Association's Radiology Patient Action Network (RPAN) calls on Congress to preserve Medicare funding for physicians, following the U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) decision to cut payments to doctors under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) across the United States.

"At a time where nearly half of Medicare-age women have gone several years without receiving a mammogram, Congress cannot justify cutting Medicare reimbursements to doctors, especially those who conduct the screenings and procedures that help prevent deadly breast cancer and other illnesses," said Bob Still, Executive Director of the RBMA. "This takes an axe to preventative healthcare for women on Medicare, and it will also lead to the slashing of Medicaid coverage, since most states index their Medicaid rates based on Medicare. Taken together, this will worsen health inequity across America. Congress must stop these double-digit, devastating cuts to independent Medicare doctors and their patients to ensure all Americans receive affordable, quality healthcare."

RPAN urges Congress to pass H.R. 8800, Supporting Medicare Providers Act of 2022, on behalf of providers and patients across the country as swiftly as possible to begin systematic Medicare reform, including an inflationary adjustment for MPFS.

"While independent and non-hospital-based providers across the country now face significant cuts, hospitals will receive increased reimbursements of over $6 billion dollars. With hospital Medicare rates already around 60% higher than rates for independent doctors, CMS' new policy will further spike healthcare costs for U.S. consumers," said Still. "This growing reimbursement delta will only lead to more consolidation among healthcare providers, compounding inequities between hospital-based and non-hospital-based providers, and limiting patient access to care."

About RBMA

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is an industry-leading organization comprised of more than 2,100 professionals who focus on the business of radiology. RBMA members support diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and radiation oncology providers in the full spectrum of practice settings. RBMA connects members nationwide to valuable information, education, and practice-related resources and serves as an authoritative industry voice on behalf of shared member interests.

