DASH SENSOR named Best algo trading suite in WatersTechnology’s 2022 Buy-Side Technology Awards

New York & Chicago, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASH Financial Technologies, an ION company and the leading US options technology and execution provider, today announced that its SENSOR™ routing platform has been named “Best buy-side algo trading suite” in the prestigious WatersTechnology Buy-side Technology (BST) Awards. This is DASH’s sixth BST award win the last seven years, and comes only months after SENSOR was named “Best smart order routing system” in the Sell-Side Technology Awards.

The BST awards recognize the leading technologies that allow user firms to “operate more efficiently, more transparently, and more judiciously,” according to WatersTechnology, the leading publication for capital markets technologists. Key adjudication factors include innovation and the ability to address users’ business, regulatory, operational, and technology needs.

SENSOR is DASH’s smart order routing suite for US-listed options, a market in which DASH is the largest agency execution provider. The suite was once again awarded for its rich functionality and customization capability, enabling users to tailor strategies for the desired speed, yield capture, fee mitigation, price discovery, or other parameters.

Trading options requires highly specialized tools to address the asset class’ unique market structure and intensive data consumption requirements. SENSOR caters to this need through specific functionality for complicated execution scenarios such as crossing, complex order book interaction, and volatility trading.

SENSOR offers a full suite of benchmark and liquidity capture strategies, and DASH works with clients to fine-tune these strategies to their specified preferences. Working in tandem with the DASH360 Analytics portal, DASH SENSOR users can create a virtual cycle of execute, analyze, and refine, enabling continuous performance optimization.

Stino Milito, President at DASH Financial Technologies, says: “DASH has carved out a successful niche in the options execution space, and SENSOR is key to our offering. The combination of SENSOR’s advanced technology and high customization capabilities with the transparency offered through DASH 360 enables our clients to define performance as they see fit, analyze their executions with an extraordinary level of granularity, and then continue to optimize their strategies based on that analysis. We’re proud that the platform has been recognized once again, and look forward to working with our clients to innovate further.”

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About DASH Financial Technologies

DASH Financial Technologies, an ION company, is the leading US options technology and execution provider. DASH offers fully customizable routing and order management solutions to financial institutions as well as complete order routing transparency featuring real-time visualization through the award-winning DASH360 platform. For more information, please visit http://www.DASHfinancial.com.

About Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards

Hosted by WatersTechnology, these awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their areas of expertise, through an auditable, and transparent methodology underpinned by a panel of judges comprising several buy-side-focused technology consultants and WatersTechnology’s five most experienced journalists.