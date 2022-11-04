INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO), Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), Olo Inc. (OLO), and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Inc., and Olo Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO)

Class Period: February 13, 2018 to August 9, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 19, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo’s reserves were wholly inadequate and its underwriting standards were not prudent as was represented; (2) Argo had dramatically changed its underwriting policies on certain U.S. construction contracts as far back as 2018; and (3) these policies were underwritten outside of Argo’s “core” business including in certain states and for certain exposures that were far riskier than investors understood and that Argo no longer would service moving forward.

For additional information on the Argo lawsuit, please visit this website.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent”) (NASDAQ: FLGT)

Class Period: March 22, 2019 to August 4, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 21, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (2) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (3) Fulgent’s revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; and (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject Fulgent to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

For additional information on the Fulgent lawsuit, please visit this website.

Olo Inc. (“Olo”) (NYSE: OLO)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 to August 11, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; and (2) Olo’s key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants predicted due to the loss of Subway’s business.

For additional information on the Olo lawsuit, please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com